JSW Q3 PAT dips 90% on lower exports1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 08:54 PM IST
While flagging concerns of a mild recession in developed markets, it said re-opening of China and falling inflation globally may provide tailwinds to global growth, thus improving metal demand
India’s largest steel maker JSW Steel Ltd reported an 89.5% drop in net profit in the December quarter due to a steep decline in exports as well as high finance costs. Its revenue rose marginally by 2.8% to ₹3,9134 crore.
