JSW Steel recorded its highest-ever consolidated net profit at ₹5,904 core in the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on low base effect. The Indian steelmaker had posted a consolidated loss of ₹561 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company also recorded its highest ever consolidated revenue at ₹2,902 crore in Q1 FY22, a 145 per cent rise as compared to ₹11,782 crore in Q1 FY21.

JSW Steel saw its consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) rise to its highest ever level at ₹10,274 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 35.5 per cent.

The profit after tax (including subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates) for the quarter under review was ₹5,900 crore, another record for the company, as opposed to a loss of ₹582 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net debt to equity stood at 1.04 times at the end of the June quarter this fiscal, as opposed to 1.14 times seen in the Q4 of previous fiscal. Net debt to EBITDA was recorded at 1.89 times in Q1 FY22, as against 2.61 times at the end of Q4 FY21.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.