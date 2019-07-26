Mumbai: A sluggish economy and slow government spending have hit steel demand, leading JSW Steel, India's second-largest private steel producer, to report another poor quarter of earnings. The company's consolidated net profit fell 57% year-on-year to ₹1,008 crore in the June 2019 quarter, pushed down by lower steel prices and poor demand.

Despite the dismal quarter, the company remained optimistic about government spending reviving in the second half of the financial year. "July-September is generally sluggish for the steel sector because of the monsoon. We're waiting for the government thrust in public infrastructure to pick up in the third quarter," MVS Seshagiri Rao, joint MD and Group CFO, JSW Steel, told reporters at a press conference. "We believe we have seen steel prices bottom out, we do not expect them to go down any further." Rao maintained the full year's guidance of 16.95 million tonnes of steel production and 16 million tonnes of sales.

Consolidated revenue from operations fell 3.5% to ₹19,812 crore during the quarter, from ₹20,519 crore in year-ago period. Steel sales fell 2% to 3.75 million tonnes, even as the company ramped up production. Crude steel production rose 3% year-on-year to 4.24 million tonnes. As a result, the company's steel inventory (produced but unsold) rose by 300,000 tonnes on a year-on-year basis, with a total inventory of 1.2 million tonnes. Consolidated operating EBITDA fell 27% to ₹3,716 crore during the quarter from ₹5,105 crore in the year-ago period. EBITDA margin stood at 21.3%.

The company increased its share of exports by 34% year-on-year to 620,000 tonnes. Exports accounted for 17% of total shipments.

"Private expenditure will take a while to pick up but we expect the public infra space investments to gather steam," said Jayant Acharya, director, marketing. "Projects such as the Mumbai-Nagpur highway and related townships, the bullet train project, bulk water transmission projects, the Centre's Nal se Jal scheme for piped water.. we are seeing allocations for these schemes and the government's keenness to implement this."

From the private sector, Acharya expects demand from consumer durables and the solar energy sector (both require flat steel) to continue, while the automotive sector demand from steel to remain subdued.

The net debt-to-equity ratio was 1.35, and net debt-to-EBITDA was 2.72. The company is in the middle of a five-year capital expenditure plan of ₹48,715 crore, to help increase steel capacity to 24 million tonnes in FY22 from the current capacity of 18 million tonnes.