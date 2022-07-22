JSW Steel Ltd on Friday reported a sharp 86% drop in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June at ₹838 crore, hit by high input costs and a recent duty on exports. The Sajjan Jindal- led steelmaker posted a profit of ₹5,904 crore in the same period last year.

The company also trimmed its capital expenditure plan by ₹5,000 crore for this fiscal amid the volatile market environment.

“The company’s capex spend was ₹3,702 crore in Q1 FY23, against the planned capex spend of ₹20,000 crore for FY23. Considering the current market conditions, the company expects to calibrate its capex spend to ₹15,000 crore for FY23," JSW Steel said in a statement.

“...high inflation and energy costs are having some impact on domestic consumption. Policy rate tightening by RBI and global central banks along with slowing global growth could impact near-term GDP growth," the company said.

JSW Steel’s consolidated revenues grew by 32% to ₹38,086 crore in the June quarter, from ₹28,902 crore a year earlier. However, compared to the March quarter, revenue declined 19%.

Steel sales for the quarter fell 25% sequentially to 4.49 million tonnes (mt).

“The domestic steel industry was hit by falling global prices, and the imposition of a 15% duty on certain steel exports in May 2022 further exacerbated the situation with a steep fall in exports, of 26% QoQ (quarter-on-quarter)," the company said.

The export duty on steel products is expected to be a temporary measure to contain inflation and may be removed once inflation cools down, JSW Steel said, adding that demand from automotive, construction and infrastructure segments remains strong, which should support overall steel consumption during this fiscal.

“India’s steel consumption in Q1 FY23 was 27.36 mt, down 5.6% QoQ, while exports fell 26% to 2.88 mt due to the weaker global demand and the imposition of export duty," the company said.

JSW Steel reported an Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of ₹4,309 crore in the June quarter, a 58% decline from ₹10,274 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 11.31%.

The company attributed the drop in Ebitda to lower sales volume, sharply higher coal and energy prices, and unrealized mark-to-market loss on outstanding foreign currency loans due to a weak rupee.

The sharp fall in Ebitda resulted in the company’s Ebitda/tonne falling by 68% from a year ago and 38% sequentially to ₹8,318 during the quarter, said Kunal Motishaw, a research analyst at Reliance Securities, lower than the brokerage’s estimate of ₹8,450.

He said while JSW Steel reported strong realization as the company had revised its pricing contracts with select auto customers upwards by ₹11,500-12,000/tonne for 1HFY23 as compared to 2HFY22 levels, sales volume was below estimate, putting extreme pressure on Ebitda.

“Raw material cost/tonne rose significantly by 156% y-o-y and 15% q-o-q to ₹42,395. This is largely on account of coking coal. Power and fuel costs increased by 87% y-o-y and 68% q-o-q to ₹8,980/tonne. Total cost/tonne increased 51% y-o-y and 21% q-o-q to ₹68,866/tonne," Motishaw said in a note.

The company’s consolidated net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.98x at the end of the June quarter, against 0.83x at the end of the March quarter.