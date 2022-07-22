JSW Steel Q1 profits slide; capex plan cut by ₹5,000 cr3 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 11:35 PM IST
The company also trimmed its capital expenditure plan by ₹5,000 crore for this fiscal amid the volatile market environment
JSW Steel Ltd on Friday reported a sharp 86% drop in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 June at ₹838 crore, hit by high input costs and a recent duty on exports. The Sajjan Jindal- led steelmaker posted a profit of ₹5,904 crore in the same period last year.