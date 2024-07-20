JSW Steel Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 63.86% YOY

JSW Steel Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.73% YoY & profit decreased by 63.86% YoY

Published20 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
JSW Steel Q1 Results Live
JSW Steel Q1 Results Live

JSW Steel Q1 Results Live : JSW Steel declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 1.73% & the profit decreased by 63.86% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7.19% and the profit decreased by 34.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.43% q-o-q & increased by 7.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 16.01% q-o-q & decreased by 35.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.45 for Q1 which decreased by 64.32% Y-o-Y.

JSW Steel has delivered 0.65% return in the last 1 week, 15.9% return in last 6 months and 5.82% YTD return.

Currently the JSW Steel has a market cap of 227009.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of 959.4 & 723 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.

JSW Steel Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4294346269-7.19%42213+1.73%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12481151+8.43%1161+7.49%
Depreciation/ Amortization22092194+0.68%1900+16.26%
Total Operating Expense3964242339-6.37%37067+6.95%
Operating Income33013930-16.01%5146-35.85%
Net Income Before Taxes13802012-31.41%3480-60.34%
Net Income8451299-34.95%2338-63.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.455.31-35.03%9.67-64.32%
FAQs
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>845Cr
<span class='webrupee'>₹</span>42943Cr
First Published:20 Jul 2024, 10:38 AM IST
