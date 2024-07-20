JSW Steel Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 63.86% YOY

JSW Steel Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 1.73% YoY & profit decreased by 63.86% YoY

JSW Steel Q1 Results Live : JSW Steel declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 1.73% & the profit decreased by 63.86% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7.19% and the profit decreased by 34.95%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.43% q-o-q & increased by 7.49% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 16.01% q-o-q & decreased by 35.85% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹3.45 for Q1 which decreased by 64.32% Y-o-Y.

JSW Steel has delivered 0.65% return in the last 1 week, 15.9% return in last 6 months and 5.82% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently the JSW Steel has a market cap of ₹227009.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹959.4 & ₹723 respectively.

As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Hold. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JSW Steel Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 42943 46269 -7.19% 42213 +1.73% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1248 1151 +8.43% 1161 +7.49% Depreciation/ Amortization 2209 2194 +0.68% 1900 +16.26% Total Operating Expense 39642 42339 -6.37% 37067 +6.95% Operating Income 3301 3930 -16.01% 5146 -35.85% Net Income Before Taxes 1380 2012 -31.41% 3480 -60.34% Net Income 845 1299 -34.95% 2338 -63.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.45 5.31 -35.03% 9.67 -64.32%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹845Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹42943Cr

