JSW Steel Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 63.86% YOY

JSW Steel Q1 Results Live : JSW Steel declared their Q1 results on 19 Jul, 2024. The topline increased by 1.73% & the profit decreased by 63.86% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 7.19% and the profit decreased by 34.95%.
Get Quick Cash in Minutes!
Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest RatesInstant Apply
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 8.43% q-o-q & increased by 7.49% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 16.01% q-o-q & decreased by 35.85% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.45 for Q1 which decreased by 64.32% Y-o-Y.
JSW Steel has delivered 0.65% return in the last 1 week, 15.9% return in last 6 months and 5.82% YTD return.
Currently the JSW Steel has a market cap of ₹227009.2 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹959.4 & ₹723 respectively.
As of 20 Jul, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 9 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 20 Jul, 2024 was to Hold.
JSW Steel Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|42943
|46269
|-7.19%
|42213
|+1.73%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1248
|1151
|+8.43%
|1161
|+7.49%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2209
|2194
|+0.68%
|1900
|+16.26%
|Total Operating Expense
|39642
|42339
|-6.37%
|37067
|+6.95%
|Operating Income
|3301
|3930
|-16.01%
|5146
|-35.85%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1380
|2012
|-31.41%
|3480
|-60.34%
|Net Income
|845
|1299
|-34.95%
|2338
|-63.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.45
|5.31
|-35.03%
|9.67
|-64.32%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹845Cr
Question : What is Q1 revenue?
Ans : ₹42943Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar