JSW Steel Q1 results: Net profit falls 64% to ₹867 crore

JSW Steel Q1 results: Net profit falls 64% to ₹867 crore

PTI

JSW Steel Q1 results: JSW Steel on Friday posted 64% fall in consolidated net profit to 867 crore for the June quarter against 2,428 crore in the year-ago period

JSW Steel's total income rose to 43,107 crore from 42,544 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal

JSW Steel on Friday posted 64% fall in consolidated net profit to 867 crore for the June quarter.

It had reported 2,428 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to 43,107 crore from 42,544 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal.

Its expenses rose to 41,715 crore from 39,030 crore a year ago.

