JSW Steel Q1 results: Net profit falls 64% to ₹867 crore
JSW Steel on Friday posted 64% fall in consolidated net profit to ₹867 crore for the June quarter.
It had reported ₹2,428 crore net profit in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.
The company's total income rose to ₹43,107 crore from ₹42,544 crore in the April-June period of the preceding 2023-24 fiscal.
Its expenses rose to ₹41,715 crore from ₹39,030 crore a year ago.