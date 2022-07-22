JSW Steel Q1 results: PAT declines 86% to 838 cr, revenue up 32%

JSW Steel Q1 results: The Indian steel industry's revenue from operations rose 32% to ₹38,086 crore for the quarter under review as against ₹28,902 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal
India's largest steel producer, JSW Steel Ltd, on Friday reported a 85.8% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹838 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1FY23). The company had clocked ₹5,904 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter (Q1FY22).
The Indian steel industry's revenue from operations rose 32% to ₹38,086 crore for the quarter under review as against ₹28,902 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified $22 billion JSW Group which has presence in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital besides steel.
