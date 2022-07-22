Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Company Results /  JSW Steel Q1 results: PAT declines 86% to 838 cr, revenue up 32%

JSW Steel Q1 results: PAT declines 86% to 838 cr, revenue up 32%

JSW Steel released its results for the quarter ended 30 June, 2022.
1 min read . 03:59 PM ISTMeghna Sen

  • JSW Steel Q1 results: The Indian steel industry's revenue from operations rose 32% to 38,086 crore for the quarter under review as against 28,902 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India's largest steel producer, JSW Steel Ltd, on Friday reported a 85.8% decline in its consolidated net profit to 838 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1FY23). The company had clocked 5,904 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter (Q1FY22).

India's largest steel producer, JSW Steel Ltd, on Friday reported a 85.8% decline in its consolidated net profit to 838 crore for the April-June quarter (Q1FY23). The company had clocked 5,904 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter (Q1FY22).

The Indian steel industry's revenue from operations rose 32% to 38,086 crore for the quarter under review as against 28,902 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

The Indian steel industry's revenue from operations rose 32% to 38,086 crore for the quarter under review as against 28,902 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified $22 billion JSW Group which has presence in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital besides steel.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified $22 billion JSW Group which has presence in energy, infrastructure, cement, paints, sports, and venture capital besides steel.

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.