JSW Steel Q2 FY24 results: profit at 2760Cr, Revenue increased by 6.72% YoY

Livemint

JSW Steel Q2 FY24 Results

JSW Steel declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 6.72% & the profit came at 2760cr. It is noteworthy that JSW Steel had declared a loss of 848cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.62%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.51% q-o-q & increased by 13.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 25.46% q-o-q & increased by 1100% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.91 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 293.23% Y-o-Y.

JSW Steel has delivered -0.38% return in the last 1 week, 9.03% return in the last 6 months, and 1.61% YTD return.

Currently, JSW Steel has a market cap of 190029.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 840 & 615 respectively.

As of 22 Oct, 2023, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, was to Hold.

JSW Steel Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4458442213+5.62%41778+6.72%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total10971161-5.51%964+13.8%
Depreciation/ Amortization20191900+6.26%1805+11.86%
Total Operating Expense3812837067+2.86%41240-7.55%
Operating Income64565146+25.46%538+1100%
Net Income Before Taxes45853480+31.75%-853+637.51%
Net Income27602338+18.05%-848+425.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.919.67+2.49%-5.13+293.23%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2760Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹44584Cr

Updated: 22 Oct 2023, 02:51 AM IST
