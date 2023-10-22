JSW Steel Q2 FY24 results: profit at 2760Cr, Revenue increased by 6.72% YoY

JSW Steel declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 6.72% & the profit came at ₹2760cr. It is noteworthy that JSW Steel had declared a loss of ₹848cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.62%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.51% q-o-q & increased by 13.8% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 25.46% q-o-q & increased by 1100% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹9.91 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 293.23% Y-o-Y.

JSW Steel has delivered -0.38% return in the last 1 week, 9.03% return in the last 6 months, and 1.61% YTD return.

Currently, JSW Steel has a market cap of ₹190029.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹840 & ₹615 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 22 Oct, 2023, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, was to Hold.

JSW Steel Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 44584 42213 +5.62% 41778 +6.72% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1097 1161 -5.51% 964 +13.8% Depreciation/ Amortization 2019 1900 +6.26% 1805 +11.86% Total Operating Expense 38128 37067 +2.86% 41240 -7.55% Operating Income 6456 5146 +25.46% 538 +1100% Net Income Before Taxes 4585 3480 +31.75% -853 +637.51% Net Income 2760 2338 +18.05% -848 +425.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.91 9.67 +2.49% -5.13 +293.23%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2760Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹44584Cr

