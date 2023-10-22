JSW Steel Q2 FY24 results: profit at ₹2760Cr, Revenue increased by 6.72% YoY
JSW Steel declared their Q2 FY24 results on 20 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 6.72% & the profit came at ₹2760cr. It is noteworthy that JSW Steel had declared a loss of ₹848cr in the previous fiscal year same period. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.62%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 5.51% q-o-q & increased by 13.8% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 25.46% q-o-q & increased by 1100% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.91 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 293.23% Y-o-Y.
JSW Steel has delivered -0.38% return in the last 1 week, 9.03% return in the last 6 months, and 1.61% YTD return.
Currently, JSW Steel has a market cap of ₹190029.8 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹840 & ₹615 respectively.
As of 22 Oct, 2023, out of 27 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 2 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 6 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 22 Oct, 2023, was to Hold.
JSW Steel Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|44584
|42213
|+5.62%
|41778
|+6.72%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1097
|1161
|-5.51%
|964
|+13.8%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2019
|1900
|+6.26%
|1805
|+11.86%
|Total Operating Expense
|38128
|37067
|+2.86%
|41240
|-7.55%
|Operating Income
|6456
|5146
|+25.46%
|538
|+1100%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|4585
|3480
|+31.75%
|-853
|+637.51%
|Net Income
|2760
|2338
|+18.05%
|-848
|+425.47%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.91
|9.67
|+2.49%
|-5.13
|+293.23%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2760Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹44584Cr
