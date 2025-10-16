JSW Steel Q2 preview: Poor demand, volatile prices, oversupply set to shrink margins
JSW Steel's performance in Q2 FY26 is expected to suffer due to seasonal demand weakness, low-priced Chinese steel and margin pressure from a prolonged monsoon. Analysts predict a revenue drop of 2% and a 12% decline in Ebitda, despite volume growth.
Seasonal demand weakness, continued pressure from low-priced Chinese steel, margin pressure due a prolonged monsoon, volatile prices and an oversupplied market are likely to have hurt the performance of JSW Steel in the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 (FY26), analysts said.