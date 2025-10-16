In a boost for the company, the Supreme Court approved its ₹19,700 crore plan to take over bankrupt Bhushan Power and Steel Ltd, marking the end of one of India’s longest-running insolvency battles. This removed the uncertainty among analysts over the company achieving annual capacity of 50 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) by 2030.

“With the Bhushan case over and the overall overhang behind, I’m quite confident they’ll be on track to achieve a target capacity of 50 mtpa by 2030 " said Jhonsa.