JSW Steel Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 84.09% YOY

JSW Steel Q2 Results Live: Revenue decreased by 10.99% YoY & profit decreased by 84.09% YoY.

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 10:13 AM IST
JSW Steel Q2 Results Live
JSW Steel Q2 Results Live

JSW Steel Q2 Results Live : JSW Steel has released its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline decrease of 10.99% year-over-year, alongside a staggering 84.09% drop in profit compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, JSW Steel's revenue fell by 7.59%, while profits decreased by 48.05%. These figures highlight ongoing challenges in the steel market, as the company faces various economic pressures.

The company also noted a slight decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which decreased by 2.24% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 11.21% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company is managing some costs, overall expenses remain elevated compared to last year.

Operating income saw a notable drop as well, down 14.33% from the previous quarter and 56.2% year-over-year, further underscoring the tough conditions JSW Steel is navigating.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 came in at 2.52, which is a decline of 74.59% compared to the same quarter last year, suggesting a substantial impact on shareholder returns.

In terms of market performance, JSW Steel has recorded a -2.18% return over the past week, a 5.77% return over the last six months, and an 8.84% return year-to-date. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of 233735.8 Cr, with a 52-week high of 1063 and a low of 723.

As of October 26, 2024, out of the 29 analysts covering JSW Steel, opinions are mixed. Three analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, five have recommended a Sell, five suggest holding, while ten analysts have rated the stock as Buy, and six as Strong Buy.

The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, is to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook as the company works to stabilize its operations amid challenging market conditions.

JSW Steel Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue3968442943-7.59%44584-10.99%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total12201248-2.24%1097+11.21%
Depreciation/ Amortization22672209+2.63%2019+12.28%
Total Operating Expense3685639642-7.03%38128-3.34%
Operating Income28283301-14.33%6456-56.2%
Net Income Before Taxes7891380-42.83%4585-82.79%
Net Income439845-48.05%2760-84.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS2.523.45-27.01%9.91-74.59%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹439Cr
₹39684Cr
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 10:13 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesCompany ResultsJSW Steel Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 84.09% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.