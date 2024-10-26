JSW Steel Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 84.09% YOY

JSW Steel Q2 Results Live : JSW Steel has released its Q2 results on October 25, 2024, revealing a significant downturn in both revenue and profit. The company reported a topline decrease of 10.99% year-over-year, alongside a staggering 84.09% drop in profit compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, JSW Steel's revenue fell by 7.59%, while profits decreased by 48.05%. These figures highlight ongoing challenges in the steel market, as the company faces various economic pressures.
The company also noted a slight decline in selling, general, and administrative expenses, which decreased by 2.24% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 11.21% year-over-year. This indicates that while the company is managing some costs, overall expenses remain elevated compared to last year.
Operating income saw a notable drop as well, down 14.33% from the previous quarter and 56.2% year-over-year, further underscoring the tough conditions JSW Steel is navigating.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 came in at ₹2.52, which is a decline of 74.59% compared to the same quarter last year, suggesting a substantial impact on shareholder returns.
In terms of market performance, JSW Steel has recorded a -2.18% return over the past week, a 5.77% return over the last six months, and an 8.84% return year-to-date. Currently, the company has a market capitalization of ₹233735.8 Cr, with a 52-week high of ₹1063 and a low of ₹723.
As of October 26, 2024, out of the 29 analysts covering JSW Steel, opinions are mixed. Three analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, five have recommended a Sell, five suggest holding, while ten analysts have rated the stock as Buy, and six as Strong Buy.
The consensus recommendation as of October 26, 2024, is to Hold, reflecting a cautious outlook as the company works to stabilize its operations amid challenging market conditions.
JSW Steel Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|39684
|42943
|-7.59%
|44584
|-10.99%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1220
|1248
|-2.24%
|1097
|+11.21%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2267
|2209
|+2.63%
|2019
|+12.28%
|Total Operating Expense
|36856
|39642
|-7.03%
|38128
|-3.34%
|Operating Income
|2828
|3301
|-14.33%
|6456
|-56.2%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|789
|1380
|-42.83%
|4585
|-82.79%
|Net Income
|439
|845
|-48.05%
|2760
|-84.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|2.52
|3.45
|-27.01%
|9.91
|-74.59%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹439Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹39684Cr
