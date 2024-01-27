Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JSW Steel Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 392.86% YOY

JSW Steel Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 392.86% YOY

Livemint

JSW Steel Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.17% YoY & profit increased by 392.86% YoY

JSW Steel Q3 FY24 Results Live

JSW Steel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.17% & the profit increased by 392.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.93% and the profit decreased by 12.5%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.75% q-o-q & increased by 16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 20.68% q-o-q & increased by 92.16% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 9.88 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 386.7% Y-o-Y.

JSW Steel has delivered 1.5% return in the last 1 week, 2.77% return in last 6 months and -7.33% YTD return.

Currently the JSW Steel has a market cap of 198667 Cr and 52wk high/low of 895.75 & 649.05 respectively.

As of 27 Jan, 2024 out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

JSW Steel Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4194044584-5.93%39134+7.17%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11821097+7.75%1019+16%
Depreciation/ Amortization20592019+1.98%1882+9.4%
Total Operating Expense3681938128-3.43%36469+0.96%
Operating Income51216456-20.68%2665+92.16%
Net Income Before Taxes33034585-27.96%978+237.73%
Net Income24152760-12.5%490+392.86%
Diluted Normalized EPS9.889.91-0.31%2.03+386.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹2415Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹41940Cr

