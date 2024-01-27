JSW Steel Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 392.86% YOY

JSW Steel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.17% & the profit increased by 392.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.93% and the profit decreased by 12.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.75% q-o-q & increased by 16% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 20.68% q-o-q & increased by 92.16% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹9.88 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 386.7% Y-o-Y.

JSW Steel has delivered 1.5% return in the last 1 week, 2.77% return in last 6 months and -7.33% YTD return.

Currently the JSW Steel has a market cap of ₹198667 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹895.75 & ₹649.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 27 Jan, 2024 out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.

JSW Steel Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 41940 44584 -5.93% 39134 +7.17% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1182 1097 +7.75% 1019 +16% Depreciation/ Amortization 2059 2019 +1.98% 1882 +9.4% Total Operating Expense 36819 38128 -3.43% 36469 +0.96% Operating Income 5121 6456 -20.68% 2665 +92.16% Net Income Before Taxes 3303 4585 -27.96% 978 +237.73% Net Income 2415 2760 -12.5% 490 +392.86% Diluted Normalized EPS 9.88 9.91 -0.31% 2.03 +386.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹2415Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹41940Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!