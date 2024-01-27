JSW Steel Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 392.86% YOY

JSW Steel declared their Q3 FY24 results on 25 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 7.17% & the profit increased by 392.86% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue declined by 5.93% and the profit decreased by 12.5%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 7.75% q-o-q & increased by 16% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 20.68% q-o-q & increased by 92.16% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹9.88 for Q3 FY24 which increased by 386.7% Y-o-Y.
JSW Steel has delivered 1.5% return in the last 1 week, 2.77% return in last 6 months and -7.33% YTD return.
Currently the JSW Steel has a market cap of ₹198667 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹895.75 & ₹649.05 respectively.
As of 27 Jan, 2024 out of 26 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 9 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Jan, 2024 was to Hold.
JSW Steel Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|41940
|44584
|-5.93%
|39134
|+7.17%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1182
|1097
|+7.75%
|1019
|+16%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2059
|2019
|+1.98%
|1882
|+9.4%
|Total Operating Expense
|36819
|38128
|-3.43%
|36469
|+0.96%
|Operating Income
|5121
|6456
|-20.68%
|2665
|+92.16%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|3303
|4585
|-27.96%
|978
|+237.73%
|Net Income
|2415
|2760
|-12.5%
|490
|+392.86%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|9.88
|9.91
|-0.31%
|2.03
|+386.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹2415Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹41940Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!