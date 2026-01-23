JSW Steel Q3 profit jumps nearly threefold aided by one-time gain

JSW Steel Q3 profit includes a one-time deferred tax gain of 1,439 crore related to its Bhushan Power and Steel assets. Excluding this, underlying profit would be roughly half of analyst expectations

Dipali Banka
Updated23 Jan 2026, 04:18 PM IST
JSW Steel reported a 11% jump in revenue from operations
JSW Steel reported a 11% jump in revenue from operations(Reuters)

Mumbai: JSW Steel, India’s largest steelmaker by domestic capacity, reported a nearly three-fold jump in net profit for the December quarter on the back of a one-off tax gain.

The company reported consolidated net profit of 2,139 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, up sharply from 717 crore a year earlier. The profit beat the 1406.7 crore projection of 13 analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The reported profit includes a one-time deferred tax gain of 1,439 crore related to its Bhushan Power and Steel assets. Excluding this, underlying profit would be about 700 crore, roughly half of analyst expectations, a 2% decline from the same quarter a year ago.

JSW Steel, in a statement, said that new labour codes led it to recognise a one-time exceptional charge of 529 crore consolidated towards higher employee benefit obligations.

The Mumbai-headquartered company reported an 11% jump in revenue from operations of 45,991 crore compared to the same period a year ago.

The steelmaker’s sale volumes also rose by 14% to 7.64 million tonnes, compared to the same period a year ago, with capacity utilisation of 93% in India excluding the BF3.

Consolidated crude steel production increased 6% year-on-year to 7.48 million tonnes, supported by the ramp-up of the Vijayanagar Metallics project, though sequential production dipped due to the shutdown of Blast Furnace-3 at Vijayanagar for capacity expansion.

JSW Steel’s domestic sales stood at 6.59 million tonnes, and exports increased by 53% to 0.84 million tonnes, compared to the corresponding quarter a year ago. Exports contributed 11% to the sales from the Indian operations for the quarter.

Shares of JSW Steel ended at 1,169.35 on the BSE on Friday, down 1.31% from the previous close in an overall weak market.

