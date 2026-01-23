JSW Steel Q3 profit jumps nearly threefold aided by one-time gain

Mumbai: JSW Steel, India’s largest steelmaker by domestic capacity, reported a nearly three-fold jump in net profit for the December quarter on the back of a one-off tax gain.

The company reported consolidated net profit of ₹2,139 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, up sharply from ₹717 crore a year earlier. The profit beat the ₹1406.7 crore projection of 13 analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The reported profit includes a one-time deferred tax gain of ₹1,439 crore related to its Bhushan Power and Steel assets. Excluding this, underlying profit would be about ₹700 crore, roughly half of analyst expectations, a 2% decline from the same quarter a year ago.

JSW Steel, in a statement, said that new labour codes led it to recognise a one-time exceptional charge of ₹529 crore consolidated towards higher employee benefit obligations.

The Mumbai-headquartered company reported an 11% jump in revenue from operations of ₹45,991 crore compared to the same period a year ago.



The steelmaker’s sale volumes also rose by 14% to 7.64 million tonnes, compared to the same period a year ago, with capacity utilisation of 93% in India excluding the BF3.

Consolidated crude steel production increased 6% year-on-year to 7.48 million tonnes, supported by the ramp-up of the Vijayanagar Metallics project, though sequential production dipped due to the shutdown of Blast Furnace-3 at Vijayanagar for capacity expansion.

Also Read | Steel prices jump twice in January after safeguard duty, led by rebar demand

JSW Steel’s domestic sales stood at 6.59 million tonnes, and exports increased by 53% to 0.84 million tonnes, compared to the corresponding quarter a year ago. Exports contributed 11% to the sales from the Indian operations for the quarter.