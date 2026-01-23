JSW Steel Q3 profit jumps nearly threefold aided by one-time gain

Mumbai: JSW Steel, India’s largest steelmaker by domestic capacity, reported a nearly three-fold jump in net profit for the December quarter on the back of a one-off tax gain.

The company reported consolidated net profit of ₹2,139 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, up sharply from ₹717 crore a year earlier. The profit beat the ₹1406.7 crore projection of 13 analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The reported profit includes a one-time deferred tax gain of ₹1,439 crore related to its Bhushan Power and Steel assets. Excluding this, underlying profit would be about ₹700 crore, roughly half of analyst expectations, a 2% decline from the same quarter a year ago.

JSW Steel, in a statement, said that new labour codes led it to recognise a one-time exceptional charge of ₹529 crore consolidated towards higher employee benefit obligations.

The Mumbai-headquartered company reported an 11% jump in revenue from operations of ₹45,991 crore compared to the same period a year ago.



The steelmaker’s sale volumes also rose by 14% to 7.64 million tonnes, compared to the same period a year ago, with capacity utilisation of 93% in India excluding the BF3.

Consolidated crude steel production increased 6% year-on-year to 7.48 million tonnes, supported by the ramp-up of the Vijayanagar Metallics project, though sequential production dipped due to the shutdown of Blast Furnace-3 at Vijayanagar for capacity expansion.

JSW Steel’s domestic sales stood at 6.59 million tonnes, and exports increased by 53% to 0.84 million tonnes, compared to the corresponding quarter a year ago. Exports contributed 11% to the sales from the Indian operations for the quarter.

“The net profit rose sharply, but much of the increase was driven by a one-off gain from Bhushan Steel’s deferred tax assets,” said Mohd Sheikh Sahil, associate analyst for metals and mining at IDBI Capital Research.

“The weakness in the December quarter was largely due very low steel prices, which weighed on realisations. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, higher material and staff costs further pressured margins, even though power and fuel costs declined. Both coking coal and iron ore contributed to the rise in material costs.”

In November, prices of steel used in cars and home appliances have fallen to a nine-month low in India and that used in construction and infrastructure to a near-five-year low. The decline was driven by oversupply and weak demand from large infrastructure projects. Sentiment was further dented after a temporary safeguard duty lapsed on 7 November, with no clarity on an extension until the end of December.

Prices have since stabilised after the Centre announced a 12% safeguard duty for three years on 30 December, giving steelmakers the confidence to raise prices twice within two weeks of the announcement.

JSW Steel said its board has approved setting up a 5 million tonnes per annum steel plant at a new site in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha. The project will be executed through its subsidiary, JSW Utkal Steel Ltd., and will involve a capital expenditure of Rs.31,600 crore, with commissioning targeted by FY30. This is the first phase of the project, with scope to expand capacity to 13.2 MTPA at the site.

In line with the steelmaker’s strategy to enhance downstream capabilities to address market requirements, the board has approved a 0.2 mtpa tinplate and 0.36 mtpa continuous galvanising line at our existing downstream plant in Rajpura, Punjab.

Downstream refers to processing steel further to create value-added products instead of simply selling it as raw steel. A tinplate unit produces thin steel sheets coated with tin, mainly used for food cans and packaging, while a Continuous Galvanising Line (CGL) coats steel with zinc to prevent rust and is used in appliances, construction, and the automotive sector.

JSW Steel’s consolidated capex spend during Q3 FY26 was ₹3,482 crores, and for the first nine months of FY26 it was ₹10,018 crores. The company expects to spend ₹15,000-16,000 crores during FY26.

The company also approved a 50:50 joint venture with JFE Steel, Japan, transferring Bhushan Power and Steel’s steel business to JSW Sambalpur Steel via a slump sale for ₹24,483 crore, with CCI approval on 20 January 2026. The transaction is expected to generate significant capital gains, prompting recognition of a one-time deferred tax asset of ₹1,439 crore from previously unrecognised unabsorbed depreciation. This non-recurring tax credit boosts reported profit but does not impact underlying earnings.

Unabsorbed depreciation represents prior years’ depreciation that couldn’t be offset against taxable income. Under Indian law, it can be carried forward indefinitely and used against future taxable income, including capital gains. In this case, the upcoming capital gains make its utilisation likely.

