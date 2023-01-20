JSW Steel, the country's largest steelmaker by capacity, on Friday reported a 88% decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter profit at ₹490 crore. It was ₹4,357 crore in the year-ago period.

Brokerages expected the steelmaker to post a 80-90% decline in consolidated profit after tax at ₹426.70 crore in the quarter ended December.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 2.7% to ₹39,134 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹38,071 crore in the same quarter last year.

The steelmaker reported an operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹4,030 crore during the quarter under review, with a margin of 13%.

JSW Steel is among India's top six steel making companies.

On Friday, JSW Steel scrip closed 2.25% lower at ₹742.95 apiece on the NSE.