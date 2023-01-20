Home / Companies / Company Results /  JSW Steel Q3 net profit falls 88% YoY, revenue up nearly 3%
Back

JSW Steel, the country's largest steelmaker by capacity, on Friday reported a 88% decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter profit at 490 crore. It was 4,357 crore in the year-ago period.

Brokerages expected the steelmaker to post a 80-90% decline in consolidated profit after tax at 426.70 crore in the quarter ended December.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 2.7% to 39,134 crore during the quarter under review as against 38,071 crore in the same quarter last year.

The steelmaker reported an operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 4,030 crore during the quarter under review, with a margin of 13%.

JSW Steel is among India's top six steel making companies.

MINT PREMIUM See All

On Friday, JSW Steel scrip closed 2.25% lower at 742.95 apiece on the NSE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, markets, news. She has 5+ years of experience with online and print publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout