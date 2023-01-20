JSW Steel Q3 net profit falls 88% YoY, revenue up nearly 3%1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 03:44 PM IST
- JSW Steel Q3 Results: The steelmaker reported an operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of ₹4,030 crore during the quarter under review, with a margin of 13%
JSW Steel, the country's largest steelmaker by capacity, on Friday reported a 88% decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter profit at ₹490 crore. It was ₹4,357 crore in the year-ago period.
