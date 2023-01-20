Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / Company Results /  JSW Steel Q3 net profit falls 88% on beleaguered exports, revenue up nearly 3%

JSW Steel Q3 net profit falls 88% on beleaguered exports, revenue up nearly 3%

1 min read . 04:24 PM ISTMeghna Sen
On Friday, JSW Steel scrip closed 2.25% lower at 742.95 apiece on the NSE.

  • JSW Steel Q3 Results: The steelmaker reported an operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 4,030 crore during the quarter under review, with a margin of 13%

JSW Steel, the country's largest steelmaker by capacity, on Friday reported a 88% decline in consolidated net profit for the December quarter profit at 490 crore, hurt by lower exports. It was 4,357 crore in the year-ago period.

Brokerages expected the steelmaker to post a 80-90% decline in consolidated profit after tax at 426.70 crore in the quarter ended December.

Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 2.7% to 39,134 crore during the quarter under review as against 38,071 crore in the same quarter last year.

The steelmaker reported an operating EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of 4,030 crore during the quarter under review, with a margin of 13%.

Total income during the October-December quarter of the ongoing fiscal rose to 39,322 crore from 38,225 crore a year ago.

Expenses were also higher at 38,288 crore as against 31,986 crore.

Part of the O P Jindal Group, JSW group has a presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement and sports.

JSW Steel is among India's top six steel making companies.

On Friday, JSW Steel scrip closed 2.25% lower at 742.95 apiece on the NSE.

