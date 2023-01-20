JSW Steel Q3 net profit tanks 86% YoY to ₹474 crore1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2023, 05:55 PM IST
JSW Steel expects the reopening of China and falling global inflation to provide growth tailwinds in the second half of the calendar year.
New Delhi: JSW Steel on Friday reported an 85.50% year-on-year (YoY) slump in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal third quarter ended December (Q3FY23) to ₹474 crore. The steelmaker had reported a profit of ₹4,516 crore in the year-ago period.
