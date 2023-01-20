Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / Company Results /  JSW Steel Q3 net profit tanks 86% YoY to 474 crore

JSW Steel Q3 net profit tanks 86% YoY to 474 crore

1 min read . 05:55 PM ISTSaurav Anand
JSW is the first steel company to have announced December quarter earnings. (File Photo: Bloomberg)

JSW Steel expects the reopening of China and falling global inflation to provide growth tailwinds in the second half of the calendar year.

New Delhi: JSW Steel on Friday reported an 85.50% year-on-year (YoY) slump in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal third quarter ended December (Q3FY23) to 474 crore. The steelmaker had reported a profit of 4,516 crore in the year-ago period.

New Delhi: JSW Steel on Friday reported an 85.50% year-on-year (YoY) slump in its consolidated net profit for the fiscal third quarter ended December (Q3FY23) to 474 crore. The steelmaker had reported a profit of 4,516 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations grew 2.79% YoY to 39,134 crore. Operating Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was at 4,030 crore during the quarter under review, with a margin of 13%.

Revenue from operations grew 2.79% YoY to 39,134 crore. Operating Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) was at 4,030 crore during the quarter under review, with a margin of 13%.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Total income during October-December rose to 39,322 crore from 38,225 crore a year ago. Expenses were also higher at 38,288 crore as against 31,986 crore.

The company’s financial performance during the quarter was better sequentially, primarily due to lower coking coal prices. Despite a challenging global economic scenario, healthy domestic steel demand should aid the company’s performance in the coming quarters.

JSW Steel expects the reopening of China and falling global inflation to provide growth tailwinds in the second half of the calendar year. “Despite a challenging global economic scenario, healthy steel demand growth is expected in India, which should aid the company’s performance in the coming quarters," the management said in a statement.

The company said that the 5 MTPA brownfield expansion at Vijayanagar is well on track, and civil works are underway at the site. The project is likely to be completed by the end of financial year 2024.

Phase-II expansion at Bhushan Power and Steel from 3.5 MTPA to 5 MTPA also remains on track to be completed by financial year 2024.

During the quarter, the company spent 4,114 crore as capex. For the first nine months, total capex stood at 10,707 crore, as against the revised capex guidance of 15,000 crore.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

Shares of the company closed 2.47% lower at 740.95 apiece on the BSE today.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP