JSW Steel Q3 Results 2025:JSW Steel declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, showing a significant downturn in profitability. The company's topline revenue decreased by 1.34% year-on-year (YoY), resulting in a profit of ₹717 crore, which reflects a staggering decrease of 70.31% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the revenue grew by 4.27% and profit increased by 63.33%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.82% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 2.79% YoY, indicating some cost control measures in place.

JSW Steel Q3 Results

Operating income for the quarter was up by 11.03% q-o-q but showed a decrease of 38.68% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹3.19 for Q3, marking a decline of 67.71% YoY.

JSW Steel has delivered a return of 2.55% over the last week, 6.34% over the last six months, and 3.15% year-to-date.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, the market capitalization of JSW Steel stands at ₹226,890.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1063 and a low of ₹761.75.

Out of 30 analysts covering the company, opinions are varied, with 3 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 5 a Sell rating, 7 a Hold rating, 9 a Buy rating, and 6 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, was to Hold.

JSW Steel Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 41378 39684 +4.27% 41940 -1.34% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1149 1220 -5.82% 1182 -2.79% Depreciation/ Amortization 2336 2267 +3.04% 2059 +13.45% Total Operating Expense 38238 36856 +3.75% 36819 +3.85% Operating Income 3140 2828 +11.03% 5121 -38.68% Net Income Before Taxes 1178 789 +49.3% 3303 -64.34% Net Income 717 439 +63.33% 2415 -70.31% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.19 2.52 +26.59% 9.88 -67.71%