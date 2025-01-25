JSW Steel Q3 Results 2025: Profit Plummets 70.31% YoY

JSW Steel Q3 Results 2025:JSW Steel declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, showing a significant downturn in profitability. The company's topline revenue decreased by 1.34% year-on-year (YoY), resulting in a profit of ₹717 crore, which reflects a staggering decrease of 70.31% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the revenue grew by 4.27% and profit increased by 63.33%.
The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.82% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 2.79% YoY, indicating some cost control measures in place.
Operating income for the quarter was up by 11.03% q-o-q but showed a decrease of 38.68% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹3.19 for Q3, marking a decline of 67.71% YoY.
JSW Steel has delivered a return of 2.55% over the last week, 6.34% over the last six months, and 3.15% year-to-date.
As of 25 Jan, 2025, the market capitalization of JSW Steel stands at ₹226,890.3 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1063 and a low of ₹761.75.
Out of 30 analysts covering the company, opinions are varied, with 3 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 5 a Sell rating, 7 a Hold rating, 9 a Buy rating, and 6 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, was to Hold.
JSW Steel Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|41378
|39684
|+4.27%
|41940
|-1.34%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1149
|1220
|-5.82%
|1182
|-2.79%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2336
|2267
|+3.04%
|2059
|+13.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|38238
|36856
|+3.75%
|36819
|+3.85%
|Operating Income
|3140
|2828
|+11.03%
|5121
|-38.68%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1178
|789
|+49.3%
|3303
|-64.34%
|Net Income
|717
|439
|+63.33%
|2415
|-70.31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.19
|2.52
|+26.59%
|9.88
|-67.71%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
FAQs
What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?
₹717Cr
What is Q3 revenue?
₹41378Cr