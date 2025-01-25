JSW Steel Q3 Results 2025: Profit Plummets 70.31% YoY

JSW Steel Q3 Results 2025 on 25 Jan, 2025: Revenue decreased by 1.34% YoY & profit decreased by 70.31% YoY, profit at 717 crore and revenue at 41378 crore

Published25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
JSW Steel Q3 Results 2025:JSW Steel declared their Q3 results on 24 Jan, 2025, showing a significant downturn in profitability. The company's topline revenue decreased by 1.34% year-on-year (YoY), resulting in a profit of 717 crore, which reflects a staggering decrease of 70.31% YoY. In comparison to the previous quarter, however, the revenue grew by 4.27% and profit increased by 63.33%.

The company's Selling, General & Administrative expenses saw a decline of 5.82% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and decreased by 2.79% YoY, indicating some cost control measures in place.

JSW Steel Q3 Results

Operating income for the quarter was up by 11.03% q-o-q but showed a decrease of 38.68% YoY. The earnings per share (EPS) stood at 3.19 for Q3, marking a decline of 67.71% YoY.

JSW Steel has delivered a return of 2.55% over the last week, 6.34% over the last six months, and 3.15% year-to-date.

As of 25 Jan, 2025, the market capitalization of JSW Steel stands at 226,890.3 crore, with a 52-week high of 1063 and a low of 761.75.

Out of 30 analysts covering the company, opinions are varied, with 3 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 5 a Sell rating, 7 a Hold rating, 9 a Buy rating, and 6 a Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as of 25 Jan, 2025, was to Hold.

JSW Steel Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4137839684+4.27%41940-1.34%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11491220-5.82%1182-2.79%
Depreciation/ Amortization23362267+3.04%2059+13.45%
Total Operating Expense3823836856+3.75%36819+3.85%
Operating Income31402828+11.03%5121-38.68%
Net Income Before Taxes1178789+49.3%3303-64.34%
Net Income717439+63.33%2415-70.31%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.192.52+26.59%9.88-67.71%
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

FAQs

What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

₹717Cr

What is Q3 revenue?

₹41378Cr

First Published:25 Jan 2025, 11:51 AM IST
