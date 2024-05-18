Hello User
JSW Steel Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 64.55% YOY

JSW Steel Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 64.55% YOY

Livemint

JSW Steel Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 1.48% YoY & profit decreased by 64.55% YoY

JSW Steel Q4 Results Live

JSW Steel Q4 Results Live : JSW Steel declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.48% & the profit decreased by 64.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.32% and the profit decreased by 46.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.62% q-o-q & increased by 14.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 23.26% q-o-q & decreased by 33.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 5.31 for Q4 which decreased by 65.09% Y-o-Y.

JSW Steel has delivered 6.21% return in the last 1 week, 15.24% return in last 6 months and 0.7% YTD return.

Currently the JSW Steel has a market cap of 215971.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of 914 & 681.05 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024 out of 27 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Hold.

JSW Steel Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue4626941940+10.32%46962-1.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total11511182-2.62%1007+14.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization21942059+6.56%2009+9.21%
Total Operating Expense4233936819+14.99%41032+3.19%
Operating Income39305121-23.26%5930-33.73%
Net Income Before Taxes20123303-39.09%4249-52.65%
Net Income12992415-46.21%3664-64.55%
Diluted Normalized EPS5.319.88-46.26%15.21-65.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹1299Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹46269Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

