JSW Steel Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 64.55% YOY

JSW Steel Q4 Results Live : JSW Steel declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.48% & the profit decreased by 64.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.32% and the profit decreased by 46.21%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.62% q-o-q & increased by 14.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 23.26% q-o-q & decreased by 33.73% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹5.31 for Q4 which decreased by 65.09% Y-o-Y.
JSW Steel has delivered 6.21% return in the last 1 week, 15.24% return in last 6 months and 0.7% YTD return.
Currently the JSW Steel has a market cap of ₹215971.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹914 & ₹681.05 respectively.
As of 18 May, 2024 out of 27 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Hold.
JSW Steel Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|46269
|41940
|+10.32%
|46962
|-1.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|1151
|1182
|-2.62%
|1007
|+14.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|2194
|2059
|+6.56%
|2009
|+9.21%
|Total Operating Expense
|42339
|36819
|+14.99%
|41032
|+3.19%
|Operating Income
|3930
|5121
|-23.26%
|5930
|-33.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|2012
|3303
|-39.09%
|4249
|-52.65%
|Net Income
|1299
|2415
|-46.21%
|3664
|-64.55%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|5.31
|9.88
|-46.26%
|15.21
|-65.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹1299Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹46269Cr
