JSW Steel Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 64.55% YOY

JSW Steel Q4 Results Live : JSW Steel declared their Q4 results on 17 May, 2024. The topline decreased by 1.48% & the profit decreased by 64.55% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 10.32% and the profit decreased by 46.21%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.62% q-o-q & increased by 14.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 23.26% q-o-q & decreased by 33.73% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹5.31 for Q4 which decreased by 65.09% Y-o-Y.

JSW Steel has delivered 6.21% return in the last 1 week, 15.24% return in last 6 months and 0.7% YTD return.

Currently the JSW Steel has a market cap of ₹215971.6 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹914 & ₹681.05 respectively.

As of 18 May, 2024 out of 27 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 3 analysts have given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 18 May, 2024 was to Hold.

JSW Steel Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 46269 41940 +10.32% 46962 -1.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 1151 1182 -2.62% 1007 +14.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 2194 2059 +6.56% 2009 +9.21% Total Operating Expense 42339 36819 +14.99% 41032 +3.19% Operating Income 3930 5121 -23.26% 5930 -33.73% Net Income Before Taxes 2012 3303 -39.09% 4249 -52.65% Net Income 1299 2415 -46.21% 3664 -64.55% Diluted Normalized EPS 5.31 9.88 -46.26% 15.21 -65.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹1299Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹46269Cr

