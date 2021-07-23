MUMBAI: JSW Steel on Friday reported its highest ever quarterly net profit of Rs5,904 crore for three months to June, riding on the back of higher product prices. The company had reported a net loss of Rs582 crore in the year-ago period.

Prices of hot-rolled coil rose more than 19% sequentially, or by around ₹10,000 per tonne, during the quarter, according to Edelweiss Securities.

JSW Steel also registered its highest ever quarterly revenue from operations of ₹28,902 crore during the quarter under review, up from Rs11,782 crore in the year-ago period.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) came in at Rs10,274 crore.

Saleable steel sales for the quarter stood at 3.47 million tonnes as the company raised exports 14% quarter-on-quarter to partially offset the fall in domestic demand following the second wave of the pandemic.

During the quarter, the steel major spent ₹2,688 crore on capital expenditure. For FY22, capex spend is estimated at over ₹18,000 crore.

Shares of JSW Steel today closed flat at Rs717.40 apiece on the BSE.

The company's board has approved entering into a Power Purchase Agreement for procurement of wind and solar power with Special Purpose Vehicles (SPV) set up by JSW Energy, under the group's captive scheme.

"This will supplement the power requirements at the Vijayanagar, Dolvi and Salem steel complexes, and will also go towards meeting the Company’s RPO obligations. JSW Energy Ltd. will be setting up these renewable power facilities with an installed capacity of 958MW," the company said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.