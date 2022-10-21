JSW Steel reports consolidated net loss of 915 cr in Q2

“The domestic steel industry witnessed demand growth with consumption at 27.93 Million tonnes in Q2 FY23, up by 13.0% YoY and 1.6% QoQ, supported by a strong automotive sector and demand from the infrastructure sector. However, the imposition of export duty on finished steel products in May 2022 had made exports unattractive, with Q2 FY23 exports (excluding semis) from India at 1.41 million tonnes, lower by 66.4% YoY and 35.6% QoQ," it added.