JSW Steel reports 582 crore net loss in June quarter

MUMBAI: JSW Steel, India’s second largest private steel producer, reported a net loss of ₹582 crore in the June quarter with both domestic and international operations dragged down by lack of demand amid the covid-19 outbreak. This is the first time since December 2015 that the Sajjan Jindal-group company has reported a net loss.

The company had reported a profit of ₹1008 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue fell 41% year-on-year to ₹11,454 crore in April-June. Saleable steel production for the quarter stood at 2.8 million tonnes down from 3.75 million tonnes last year. A correction in employee expenses, finance and fuel costs kept expenditure under control, bringing it down by 31%. However, operating losses at all three overseas subsidiaries pulled consolidated numbers further into the red.

The company performed marginally better than Street expectation. According to a Bloomberg poll of six analysts, JSW Steel was expected to report revenue of ₹12,192 crore, and net loss of ₹709 crore.

“The first quarter was marked by formidable challenges of disrupted supply chains, unparalleled drop in demand and activity levels in the domestic markets, uncertainty in seamless inbound and outbound logistics movement, and liquidity constraints," a press release from the company said. “The company undertook multiple initiatives to improve efficiencies by leveraging on technological and digitalisation tools, reducing fixed cost base, optimizing procurement costs, conserving liquidity, and ramping up sales and marketing efforts to find new markets and customers to remain competitive."

An outbreak of covid-19 was also reported at JSW’s primary steel plant Toranagallu Steel Works in Karnataka, affecting over 500 workers and becoming one of the large industrial clusters of the outbreak in the state.

As the domestic demand was subdued, the company had turned to export markets to liquidate inventory and generate cash flows, with exports accounting for 53% of total sales volume, a record high for the company.

Worryingly, JSW Steel’s consolidated net gearing (net debt to equity) stood at 1.54 at the end of the quarter as against 1.48 at the end of 4Q FY20. Net debt to Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation) rose to 5.74 as against 4.50 at the end of 4Q FY20.

All three overseas operations reported an Ebitda loss for the quarter – US Plate and Pipe Mill ($11.4 million), JSW Steel Ohio ($12.54 million) and JSW Steel Italy (7 million euros).

During the quarter, JSW's capital expenditure was about ₹2,369 crore. Its total revised spending plan for FY21 is ₹9,000 crore.

Project execution at all locations is ramping up slowly as the workforce availability is gradually improving, the company said. The expansion of crude steel capacity at Dolvi works from 5 to 10 million tonnes per annum and the commissioning of captive power plant and coke oven phase 2 are expected in the second half of FY2021.

