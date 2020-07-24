JSW Steel reports 582 crore net loss in June quarter

“The first quarter was marked by formidable challenges of disrupted supply chains, unparalleled drop in demand and activity levels in the domestic markets, uncertainty in seamless inbound and outbound logistics movement, and liquidity constraints," a press release from the company said. “The company undertook multiple initiatives to improve efficiencies by leveraging on technological and digitalisation tools, reducing fixed cost base, optimizing procurement costs, conserving liquidity, and ramping up sales and marketing efforts to find new markets and customers to remain competitive."