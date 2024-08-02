Jtekt India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.75% YOY

Jtekt India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.79% YoY & profit decreased by 12.75% YoY

Livemint
Published2 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
Jtekt India Q1 Results Live
Jtekt India Q1 Results Live

Jtekt India Q1 Results Live : Jtekt India announced their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024, revealing a 15.79% increase in revenue but a 12.75% decrease in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 12.53% decline in revenue and a significant 56.62% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 7.97% increase quarter-over-quarter and an 8.33% increase year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 62.55% sequentially but showing a 14.58% increase year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.59, marking a 24.76% increase year-over-year.

In terms of returns, Jtekt India has delivered -2.55% in the last week, 26.14% in the last 6 months, and 26.74% year-to-date.

The market cap for Jtekt India currently stands at 5450.5 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 225.7 & 126.05 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 02 Aug, 2024, shows 1 analyst with a Strong Buy rating on the company and a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy.

Jtekt India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue552.91632.08-12.53%477.52+15.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total60.6756.19+7.97%56.01+8.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.8922.98-13.45%19+4.68%
Total Operating Expense535.42585.37-8.53%462.25+15.83%
Operating Income17.546.72-62.55%15.27+14.58%
Net Income Before Taxes20.0648.85-58.94%24.94-19.56%
Net Income14.8834.3-56.62%17.05-12.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.591.35-56.3%0.47+24.76%
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
FAQs
₹14.88Cr
₹552.91Cr
First Published:2 Aug 2024, 11:13 AM IST
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsJtekt India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.75% YOY

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    158.75
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.3 (-2.64%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.50
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -4.65 (-1.49%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    177.20
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -2.55 (-1.42%)

    Tata Motors

    1,102.35
    11:15 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    -42.25 (-3.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank

    118.80
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    9.4 (8.59%)

    Ramkrishna Forgings

    901.60
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    53.95 (6.36%)

    Info Edge India

    7,304.00
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    391 (5.66%)

    Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

    98.13
    11:02 AM | 2 AUG 2024
    5.05 (5.43%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,093.00-87.00
      Chennai
      71,932.001,514.00
      Delhi
      71,023.00-88.00
      Kolkata
      71,583.00333.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue