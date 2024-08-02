Jtekt India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.75% YOY

Jtekt India Q1 Results Live : Jtekt India announced their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024, revealing a 15.79% increase in revenue but a 12.75% decrease in profit year-over-year.
Quarterly comparison shows a 12.53% decline in revenue and a significant 56.62% decrease in profit.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 7.97% increase quarter-over-quarter and an 8.33% increase year-over-year.
Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 62.55% sequentially but showing a 14.58% increase year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.59, marking a 24.76% increase year-over-year.
In terms of returns, Jtekt India has delivered -2.55% in the last week, 26.14% in the last 6 months, and 26.74% year-to-date.
The market cap for Jtekt India currently stands at ₹5450.5 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹225.7 & ₹126.05 respectively.
Analyst coverage as of 02 Aug, 2024, shows 1 analyst with a Strong Buy rating on the company and a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy.
Jtekt India Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|552.91
|632.08
|-12.53%
|477.52
|+15.79%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|60.67
|56.19
|+7.97%
|56.01
|+8.33%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|19.89
|22.98
|-13.45%
|19
|+4.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|535.42
|585.37
|-8.53%
|462.25
|+15.83%
|Operating Income
|17.5
|46.72
|-62.55%
|15.27
|+14.58%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|20.06
|48.85
|-58.94%
|24.94
|-19.56%
|Net Income
|14.88
|34.3
|-56.62%
|17.05
|-12.75%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|0.59
|1.35
|-56.3%
|0.47
|+24.76%
Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess