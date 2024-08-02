Jtekt India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.75% YOY

Jtekt India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.79% YoY & profit decreased by 12.75% YoY

Jtekt India Q1 Results Live : Jtekt India announced their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024, revealing a 15.79% increase in revenue but a 12.75% decrease in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 12.53% decline in revenue and a significant 56.62% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 7.97% increase quarter-over-quarter and an 8.33% increase year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 62.55% sequentially but showing a 14.58% increase year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹0.59, marking a 24.76% increase year-over-year.

In terms of returns, Jtekt India has delivered -2.55% in the last week, 26.14% in the last 6 months, and 26.74% year-to-date.

The market cap for Jtekt India currently stands at ₹5450.5 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹225.7 & ₹126.05 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 02 Aug, 2024, shows 1 analyst with a Strong Buy rating on the company and a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy.

Jtekt India Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 552.91 632.08 -12.53% 477.52 +15.79% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 60.67 56.19 +7.97% 56.01 +8.33% Depreciation/ Amortization 19.89 22.98 -13.45% 19 +4.68% Total Operating Expense 535.42 585.37 -8.53% 462.25 +15.83% Operating Income 17.5 46.72 -62.55% 15.27 +14.58% Net Income Before Taxes 20.06 48.85 -58.94% 24.94 -19.56% Net Income 14.88 34.3 -56.62% 17.05 -12.75% Diluted Normalized EPS 0.59 1.35 -56.3% 0.47 +24.76%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹14.88Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹552.91Cr

