Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jtekt India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.75% YOY

Jtekt India Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 12.75% YOY

Livemint

Jtekt India Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 15.79% YoY & profit decreased by 12.75% YoY

Jtekt India Q1 Results Live

Jtekt India Q1 Results Live : Jtekt India announced their Q1 results on 01 Aug, 2024, revealing a 15.79% increase in revenue but a 12.75% decrease in profit year-over-year.

Quarterly comparison shows a 12.53% decline in revenue and a significant 56.62% decrease in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 7.97% increase quarter-over-quarter and an 8.33% increase year-over-year.

Operating income took a hit, decreasing by 62.55% sequentially but showing a 14.58% increase year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 0.59, marking a 24.76% increase year-over-year.

In terms of returns, Jtekt India has delivered -2.55% in the last week, 26.14% in the last 6 months, and 26.74% year-to-date.

The market cap for Jtekt India currently stands at 5450.5 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 225.7 & 126.05 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 02 Aug, 2024, shows 1 analyst with a Strong Buy rating on the company and a consensus recommendation of Strong Buy.

Jtekt India Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue552.91632.08-12.53%477.52+15.79%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total60.6756.19+7.97%56.01+8.33%
Depreciation/ Amortization19.8922.98-13.45%19+4.68%
Total Operating Expense535.42585.37-8.53%462.25+15.83%
Operating Income17.546.72-62.55%15.27+14.58%
Net Income Before Taxes20.0648.85-58.94%24.94-19.56%
Net Income14.8834.3-56.62%17.05-12.75%
Diluted Normalized EPS0.591.35-56.3%0.47+24.76%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹14.88Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹552.91Cr

