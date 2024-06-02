Jtekt India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31% YOY

Jtekt India Q4 Results Live : Jtekt India declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 19.22% and the profit increasing by 31% YoY. The revenue showed a growth of 14.51% compared to the previous quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.35% q-o-q but increased by 8.7% Y-o-Y. On the other hand, the operating income witnessed a significant rise of 50.17% q-o-q and 49.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 stood at ₹1.35, marking a 26.16% increase Y-o-Y. Jtekt India delivered a return of 0.97% in the last week, 19.62% in the last 6 months, and 4.47% YTD.

Currently, Jtekt India has a market cap of ₹4217.24 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹188 & ₹124.1 respectively. Out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating as of 02 Jun, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Jun, 2024 was to Strong Buy, showcasing positive sentiment towards Jtekt India's performance.

Jtekt India Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 632.08 552 +14.51% 530.18 +19.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 56.19 57.54 -2.35% 51.7 +8.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 22.98 19.89 +15.55% 19.24 +19.45% Total Operating Expense 585.37 520.89 +12.38% 499.01 +17.31% Operating Income 46.72 31.11 +50.17% 31.17 +49.87% Net Income Before Taxes 48.85 31.1 +57.1% 31.91 +53.11% Net Income 34.3 23.75 +44.39% 26.18 +31% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.35 0.97 +39.18% 1.07 +26.16%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹34.3Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹632.08Cr

