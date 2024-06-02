Jtekt India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31% YOY

Jtekt India Q4 Results Live : Jtekt India declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 19.22% and the profit increasing by 31% YoY. The revenue showed a growth of 14.51% compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.35% q-o-q but increased by 8.7% Y-o-Y. On the other hand, the operating income witnessed a significant rise of 50.17% q-o-q and 49.87% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q4 stood at ₹1.35, marking a 26.16% increase Y-o-Y. Jtekt India delivered a return of 0.97% in the last week, 19.62% in the last 6 months, and 4.47% YTD.
Currently, Jtekt India has a market cap of ₹4217.24 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹188 & ₹124.1 respectively. Out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating as of 02 Jun, 2024.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Jun, 2024 was to Strong Buy, showcasing positive sentiment towards Jtekt India's performance.
Jtekt India Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|632.08
|552
|+14.51%
|530.18
|+19.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|56.19
|57.54
|-2.35%
|51.7
|+8.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|22.98
|19.89
|+15.55%
|19.24
|+19.45%
|Total Operating Expense
|585.37
|520.89
|+12.38%
|499.01
|+17.31%
|Operating Income
|46.72
|31.11
|+50.17%
|31.17
|+49.87%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|48.85
|31.1
|+57.1%
|31.91
|+53.11%
|Net Income
|34.3
|23.75
|+44.39%
|26.18
|+31%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.35
|0.97
|+39.18%
|1.07
|+26.16%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹34.3Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹632.08Cr
