Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jtekt India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31% YOY

Jtekt India Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 31% YOY

Livemint

Jtekt India Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 19.22% YoY & profit increased by 31% YoY

Jtekt India Q4 Results Live

Jtekt India Q4 Results Live : Jtekt India declared their Q4 results on 30 May, 2024, with the topline increasing by 19.22% and the profit increasing by 31% YoY. The revenue showed a growth of 14.51% compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a decline of 2.35% q-o-q but increased by 8.7% Y-o-Y. On the other hand, the operating income witnessed a significant rise of 50.17% q-o-q and 49.87% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q4 stood at 1.35, marking a 26.16% increase Y-o-Y. Jtekt India delivered a return of 0.97% in the last week, 19.62% in the last 6 months, and 4.47% YTD.

Currently, Jtekt India has a market cap of 4217.24 Cr with a 52-week high/low of 188 & 124.1 respectively. Out of 1 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating as of 02 Jun, 2024.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Jun, 2024 was to Strong Buy, showcasing positive sentiment towards Jtekt India's performance.

Jtekt India Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue632.08552+14.51%530.18+19.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total56.1957.54-2.35%51.7+8.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization22.9819.89+15.55%19.24+19.45%
Total Operating Expense585.37520.89+12.38%499.01+17.31%
Operating Income46.7231.11+50.17%31.17+49.87%
Net Income Before Taxes48.8531.1+57.1%31.91+53.11%
Net Income34.323.75+44.39%26.18+31%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.350.97+39.18%1.07+26.16%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹34.3Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹632.08Cr

