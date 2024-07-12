JTL Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 21.01% YOY

JTL Industries Q1 Results Live : JTL Industries announced their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 2.1% increase in revenue and a substantial 21.01% rise in profit Year-over-Year.
Quarterly comparison reveals a 10.61% growth in revenue and a 3.91% increase in profit as opposed to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 7.7% decrease quarter-over-quarter but showed a 16.7% increase year-over-year.
The operating income demonstrated positive performance with a 7.43% rise quarter-over-quarter and a 9.95% increase year-over-year.
The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.65, marking a significant 26.44% increase year-over-year.
JTL Industries reported a 3.69% return in the last 1 week, while showing -14.25% return in the last 6 months and -5.64% Year-to-Date return.
With a market cap of ₹3979.09 Cr, JTL Industries has a 52-week high/low of ₹278 & ₹166.9 respectively.
Analyst coverage as of 12 Jul, 2024 indicates a Strong Buy rating from the sole analyst covering the company, aligning with the consensus recommendation.
JTL Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|515.38
|465.94
|+10.61%
|504.8
|+2.1%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|6.18
|6.7
|-7.7%
|5.3
|+16.7%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.89
|1.55
|+21.65%
|1.15
|+63.69%
|Total Operating Expense
|477.58
|430.76
|+10.87%
|470.42
|+1.52%
|Operating Income
|37.8
|35.18
|+7.43%
|34.38
|+9.95%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|40.72
|38.16
|+6.7%
|33.9
|+20.11%
|Net Income
|30.7
|29.55
|+3.91%
|25.37
|+21.01%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.65
|1.71
|-3.45%
|1.3
|+26.44%