JTL Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 21.01% YOY

First Published12 Jul 2024, 08:30 PM IST
JTL Industries Q1 Results Live : JTL Industries announced their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 2.1% increase in revenue and a substantial 21.01% rise in profit Year-over-Year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 10.61% growth in revenue and a 3.91% increase in profit as opposed to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 7.7% decrease quarter-over-quarter but showed a 16.7% increase year-over-year.

The operating income demonstrated positive performance with a 7.43% rise quarter-over-quarter and a 9.95% increase year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 1.65, marking a significant 26.44% increase year-over-year.

JTL Industries reported a 3.69% return in the last 1 week, while showing -14.25% return in the last 6 months and -5.64% Year-to-Date return.

With a market cap of 3979.09 Cr, JTL Industries has a 52-week high/low of 278 & 166.9 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 12 Jul, 2024 indicates a Strong Buy rating from the sole analyst covering the company, aligning with the consensus recommendation.

JTL Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue515.38465.94+10.61%504.8+2.1%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total6.186.7-7.7%5.3+16.7%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.891.55+21.65%1.15+63.69%
Total Operating Expense477.58430.76+10.87%470.42+1.52%
Operating Income37.835.18+7.43%34.38+9.95%
Net Income Before Taxes40.7238.16+6.7%33.9+20.11%
Net Income30.729.55+3.91%25.37+21.01%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.651.71-3.45%1.3+26.44%
