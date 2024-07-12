JTL Industries Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 21.01% YOY

JTL Industries Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 2.1% YoY & profit increased by 21.01% YoY

JTL Industries Q1 Results Live : JTL Industries announced their Q1 results on 10 Jul, 2024, showcasing a 2.1% increase in revenue and a substantial 21.01% rise in profit Year-over-Year.

Quarterly comparison reveals a 10.61% growth in revenue and a 3.91% increase in profit as opposed to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 7.7% decrease quarter-over-quarter but showed a 16.7% increase year-over-year.

The operating income demonstrated positive performance with a 7.43% rise quarter-over-quarter and a 9.95% increase year-over-year.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹1.65, marking a significant 26.44% increase year-over-year.

JTL Industries reported a 3.69% return in the last 1 week, while showing -14.25% return in the last 6 months and -5.64% Year-to-Date return.

With a market cap of ₹3979.09 Cr, JTL Industries has a 52-week high/low of ₹278 & ₹166.9 respectively.

Analyst coverage as of 12 Jul, 2024 indicates a Strong Buy rating from the sole analyst covering the company, aligning with the consensus recommendation.

JTL Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 515.38 465.94 +10.61% 504.8 +2.1% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 6.18 6.7 -7.7% 5.3 +16.7% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.89 1.55 +21.65% 1.15 +63.69% Total Operating Expense 477.58 430.76 +10.87% 470.42 +1.52% Operating Income 37.8 35.18 +7.43% 34.38 +9.95% Net Income Before Taxes 40.72 38.16 +6.7% 33.9 +20.11% Net Income 30.7 29.55 +3.91% 25.37 +21.01% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.65 1.71 -3.45% 1.3 +26.44%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹30.7Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹515.38Cr

