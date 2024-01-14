JTL Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.23% YoY

JTL Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 65.26% and the profit increased by 47.23% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13% and the profit increased by 8.12%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.66% q-o-q and increased by 20.56% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 13.72% q-o-q and increased by 46.69% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 6.45% Y-o-Y.
JTL Industries has delivered a 5.27% return in the last 1 week, 49.82% return in the last 6 months, and 10.04% YTD return.
Currently, JTL Industries has a market cap of ₹4480.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹265.7 & ₹142.05 respectively.
As of 14 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 14 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.
JTL Industries Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|567.39
|502.1
|+13%
|343.33
|+65.26%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|4.74
|5.43
|-12.66%
|3.93
|+20.56%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1.5
|1.35
|+10.83%
|1.09
|+37.62%
|Total Operating Expense
|526.38
|466.04
|+12.95%
|315.37
|+66.91%
|Operating Income
|41.01
|36.06
|+13.72%
|27.96
|+46.69%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|40.33
|37.81
|+6.68%
|27.73
|+45.46%
|Net Income
|30.18
|27.91
|+8.12%
|20.5
|+47.23%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.65
|1.53
|+7.84%
|1.55
|+6.45%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹30.18Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹567.39Cr
