JTL Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.23% YoY

JTL Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 65.26% and the profit increased by 47.23% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13% and the profit increased by 8.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.66% q-o-q and increased by 20.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.72% q-o-q and increased by 46.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 6.45% Y-o-Y.

JTL Industries has delivered a 5.27% return in the last 1 week, 49.82% return in the last 6 months, and 10.04% YTD return.

Currently, JTL Industries has a market cap of ₹4480.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹265.7 & ₹142.05 respectively.

As of 14 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

JTL Industries Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 567.39 502.1 +13% 343.33 +65.26% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 4.74 5.43 -12.66% 3.93 +20.56% Depreciation/ Amortization 1.5 1.35 +10.83% 1.09 +37.62% Total Operating Expense 526.38 466.04 +12.95% 315.37 +66.91% Operating Income 41.01 36.06 +13.72% 27.96 +46.69% Net Income Before Taxes 40.33 37.81 +6.68% 27.73 +45.46% Net Income 30.18 27.91 +8.12% 20.5 +47.23% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.65 1.53 +7.84% 1.55 +6.45%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹30.18Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹567.39Cr

