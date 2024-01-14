Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  JTL Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.23% YoY

JTL Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 47.23% YoY

Livemint

JTL Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue Increased by 65.26% YoY & Profit Increased by 47.23% YoY

JTL Industries Q3 FY24 Results Live

JTL Industries declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 65.26% and the profit increased by 47.23% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 13% and the profit increased by 8.12%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 12.66% q-o-q and increased by 20.56% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 13.72% q-o-q and increased by 46.69% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.65 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 6.45% Y-o-Y.

JTL Industries has delivered a 5.27% return in the last 1 week, 49.82% return in the last 6 months, and 10.04% YTD return.

Currently, JTL Industries has a market cap of 4480.61 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 265.7 & 142.05 respectively.

As of 14 Jan, 2024, out of 1 analyst covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Jan, 2024 was to Strong Buy.

JTL Industries Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue567.39502.1+13%343.33+65.26%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total4.745.43-12.66%3.93+20.56%
Depreciation/ Amortization1.51.35+10.83%1.09+37.62%
Total Operating Expense526.38466.04+12.95%315.37+66.91%
Operating Income41.0136.06+13.72%27.96+46.69%
Net Income Before Taxes40.3337.81+6.68%27.73+45.46%
Net Income30.1827.91+8.12%20.5+47.23%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.651.53+7.84%1.55+6.45%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹30.18Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹567.39Cr

