Jubilant Foodwoorks posts 22% jump in Q3 net; Domino's sees 100% sales recovery

NEW DELHI : Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd , which operates the Domino’s Pizza chain and Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India, on Wednesday reported a 21.7% jump in December quarter net profit at Rs123.91 crore.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs1,069.27 crore down marginally from the ₹1,071 crore it reported in the year-ago period. Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd had reported a profit of ₹101.80 crore in the year-ago period.

Domino’s witnessed complete sales recovery during the quarter backed by continued momentum in delivery and takeaway channels which grew by 18.5% and 64.3% respectively, the food services company said in a press statement. The sales recovery continued in January with overall sales for Domino’s growing by 6%. The company witnessed its highest ever app downloads during the quarter at 7.4 million.

“We turned the corner decidedly in Q3 with Domino’s returning to growth, driven by strong momentum in delivery and takeaway channels," said Pratik Pota, CEO and wholetime director, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited. As of December quarter, the company had 1,314 Domino’s outlets in the country.

Formats such as delivery and takeaway grew ahead of the dine-in business. For the December quarter, sales recovery for the dine-in business stood at 41.6% (year-on-year); for the month of January, it was 56% year-on-year.

Recovery in the dine-in business remains slow due to restrictions on seating capacity inside restaurants. "... on the dine-in channel specifically, the constraint is more supply than on demand. Even today, our capacity in dine-in is constrained at 50%. And that is what has held back the recovery for dine-in significantly," Pota told analysts in post-earnings call on Wednesday.

The Indian government recently permitted multiplexers to operate at 100% capacity. The restaurant industry is awaiting similar relaxations, said Pota. “And when that happens, and, of course, with all covid SOPs being followed diligently…we will see dine-in demand coming back very strongly," he added.

The company opened 57 new stores including 50 new Domino’s stores—its highest-ever in store openings in a quarter. JFL had announced the closure of 100 restaurants last year. The company, however, is on track to open over 100 new Domino’s stores in FY21, JFL said in its earnings release. During the quarter the company announced the acquisition of a 10.76% stake in Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited.

Domino’s delivered a recovery of 100.3% in the third quarter compared to a year-ago period. Same-store sales growth—that refers to the year-over-year growth in sales for restaurants opened before the previous financial year—was down 1.7% compared to the third quarter of FY20.

It launched drive-and-pick during the quarter as consumers look for alternate ways of consuming restaurant food outside.

During the quarter—the food services company that has exclusive rights to develop and operate Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal—also entered the Biryani segment with the Ekdum! brand. The company also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants in India.

