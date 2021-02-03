Jubilant Foodwoorks posts 22% jump in Q3 net; Domino's sees 100% sales recovery

The company opened 57 new stores including 50 new Domino’s stores—its highest-ever in store openings in a quarter. JFL had announced the closure of 100 restaurants last year. The company, however, is on track to open over 100 new Domino’s stores in FY21, JFL said in its earnings release. During the quarter the company announced the acquisition of a 10.76% stake in Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited.