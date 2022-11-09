NEW DELHI : Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd has posted a 9.7% growth in consolidated profit in the second quarter to ₹131.5 crore. In the year-ago period, the company, which holds the exclusive master franchise rights of Domino’s Pizza in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, posted a profit of ₹119.82 crore.

Standalone operating revenue in the three months ended 30 September was up 16.6% to ₹1,301.4 crore from a year ago.

Input cost pressures persisted, and expenses grew 19.7% from the year ago to ₹1,193.52 crore.

“Revenue was driven by like-for-like growth of 8.4% and the healthy performance of the new stores. Dine-in and takeaway channels witnessed strong year-on-year growth, while delivery channel registered handsome growth on a high base," it said in a filing to the exchanges.

It opened 76 new Domino’s stores in the quarter, taking the total count to 1,701 stores, and expanded its footprint across 22 new cities. As of 30 September, it has a presence in 371 cities in India. It also opened two new stores for Popeyes and one store for Dunkin’.

“Regional menu innovation, loyalty, sharp digital focus and on-ground operational execution defined our record performance in Q2," said Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman, and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.