Jubilant FoodWorks’ profit up 9.7% in Q23 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 12:56 AM IST
- Standalone operating revenue in the three months ended 30 September was up 16.6% to ₹1,301.4 crore from a year ago
NEW DELHI : Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd has posted a 9.7% growth in consolidated profit in the second quarter to ₹131.5 crore. In the year-ago period, the company, which holds the exclusive master franchise rights of Domino’s Pizza in India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Nepal, posted a profit of ₹119.82 crore.