Jubilant FoodWorks Q1 results: Net profit comes in at ₹29 crore; revenue rises to ₹1,334.5 crore2 min read 25 Jul 2023, 02:59 PM IST
On a standalone basis, Jubilant FoodWorks’ revenue from operations registered a growth of 5.6% YoY at ₹1,309.7 crore.
Jubilant FoodWorks, the Domino’s Pizza chain operator in India, reported a consolidated net profit of 28.9 crore in the first quarter of FY24. The company had posted a net profit of ₹112.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
