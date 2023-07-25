On a standalone basis, the company’s revenue from operations registered a growth of 5.6% YoY at ₹1,309.7 crore. The growth was driven by Domino’s Delivery channel sales which increased by 8.4%. The ADS of mature stores, came in at ₹81,049, up by 2.7% sequentially. Domino's Like-for-Like (LFL) Growth came in at -1.3%, the company said in a release.

