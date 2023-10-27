Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jubilant Foodworks Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 26.1% YOY

Jubilant Foodworks Q2 FY24 Results

Jubilant Foodworks declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 5.16% & the profit decreased by 26.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.55% and the profit increased by 236.14%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.62% q-o-q & increased by 12.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.43% q-o-q & decreased by 31.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1.47 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 26.13% Y-o-Y.

Jubilant Foodworks has delivered -1.25% return in the last 1 week, 19.1% return in last 6 months and 3.53% YTD return.

Currently the Jubilant Foodworks has a market cap of 34837.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of 627.8 & 412.1 respectively.

As of 27 Oct, 2023 out of 29 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

Jubilant Foodworks Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1368.631334.54+2.55%1301.49+5.16%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total259.36252.73+2.62%229.71+12.91%
Depreciation/ Amortization141.88135.72+4.53%114.64+23.76%
Total Operating Expense1233.321194.43+3.26%1104.27+11.69%
Operating Income135.31140.11-3.43%197.22-31.39%
Net Income Before Taxes120.5354.32+121.89%174.5-30.93%
Net Income97.228.92+236.14%131.53-26.1%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.470.44+234.09%1.99-26.13%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹97.2Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1368.63Cr

Updated: 27 Oct 2023, 02:53 AM IST
