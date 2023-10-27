Jubilant Foodworks Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 26.1% YOY

Jubilant Foodworks declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 5.16% & the profit decreased by 26.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.55% and the profit increased by 236.14%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.62% q-o-q & increased by 12.91% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 3.43% q-o-q & decreased by 31.39% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹1.47 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 26.13% Y-o-Y.

Jubilant Foodworks has delivered -1.25% return in the last 1 week, 19.1% return in last 6 months and 3.53% YTD return.

Currently the Jubilant Foodworks has a market cap of ₹34837.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹627.8 & ₹412.1 respectively.

As of 27 Oct, 2023 out of 29 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 27 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.

Jubilant Foodworks Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1368.63 1334.54 +2.55% 1301.49 +5.16% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 259.36 252.73 +2.62% 229.71 +12.91% Depreciation/ Amortization 141.88 135.72 +4.53% 114.64 +23.76% Total Operating Expense 1233.32 1194.43 +3.26% 1104.27 +11.69% Operating Income 135.31 140.11 -3.43% 197.22 -31.39% Net Income Before Taxes 120.53 54.32 +121.89% 174.5 -30.93% Net Income 97.2 28.92 +236.14% 131.53 -26.1% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.47 0.44 +234.09% 1.99 -26.13%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹97.2Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1368.63Cr

