Jubilant Foodworks Q2 FY24 results: profit falls by 26.1% YOY
Jubilant Foodworks Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 5.16% YoY & profit decreased by 26.1% YoY
Jubilant Foodworks declared their Q2 FY24 results on 25 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 5.16% & the profit decreased by 26.1% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 2.55% and the profit increased by 236.14%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 2.62% q-o-q & increased by 12.91% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 3.43% q-o-q & decreased by 31.39% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1.47 for Q2 FY24 which decreased by 26.13% Y-o-Y.
Jubilant Foodworks has delivered -1.25% return in the last 1 week, 19.1% return in last 6 months and 3.53% YTD return.
Currently the Jubilant Foodworks has a market cap of ₹34837.54 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹627.8 & ₹412.1 respectively.
As of 27 Oct, 2023 out of 29 analysts covering the company, 3 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 4 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 8 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 27 Oct, 2023 was to Hold.
Jubilant Foodworks Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1368.63
|1334.54
|+2.55%
|1301.49
|+5.16%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|259.36
|252.73
|+2.62%
|229.71
|+12.91%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|141.88
|135.72
|+4.53%
|114.64
|+23.76%
|Total Operating Expense
|1233.32
|1194.43
|+3.26%
|1104.27
|+11.69%
|Operating Income
|135.31
|140.11
|-3.43%
|197.22
|-31.39%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|120.53
|54.32
|+121.89%
|174.5
|-30.93%
|Net Income
|97.2
|28.92
|+236.14%
|131.53
|-26.1%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.47
|0.44
|+234.09%
|1.99
|-26.13%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹97.2Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1368.63Cr
