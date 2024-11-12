Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 34.11% YoY

Livemint
Published12 Nov 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Results Live : Jubilant Foodworks has announced its Q2 results on November 11, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue but a sharp decline in profit. The company's topline surged by 42.82% compared to the same quarter last year, marking a notable growth trajectory.

However, the profit for the quarter took a hit, decreasing by 34.11% year-over-year. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, revenue saw a modest growth of 1.12%, while profit rebounded with a 14.78% increase.

The financial details further indicate that selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 2.48% sequentially and jumped by 29.87% year-over-year, contributing to the profit decline. In addition, operating income experienced a slight dip of 1.19% compared to the previous quarter, though it showed a robust increase of 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Jubilant Foodworks reported an earnings per share (EPS) of 1.05 for Q2, which reflects a decrease of 28.87% from the same period last year. Despite these challenges, the company has demonstrated resilience, delivering a 6.15% return over the past week, a 27.43% return in the last six months, and a 6.54% year-to-date return.

As of November 12, 2024, Jubilant Foodworks holds a market capitalization of 39,582.56 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of 715.45 and a low of 421.05. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 8 have issued a Sell rating, 8 a Hold, 5 a Buy, and 6 a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism amidst the recent profit decline.

Jubilant Foodworks Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1954.721933.06+1.12%1368.63+42.82%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total336.82328.66+2.48%259.36+29.87%
Depreciation/ Amortization201.43183.54+9.75%141.88+41.98%
Total Operating Expense1757.571733.54+1.39%1233.32+42.51%
Operating Income197.15199.52-1.19%135.31+45.7%
Net Income Before Taxes86.9979.63+9.24%120.53-27.83%
Net Income64.0555.8+14.78%97.2-34.11%
Diluted Normalized EPS1.050.93+11.9%1.47-28.87%
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 12:39 PM IST
