Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 34.11% YoY

Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Results Live : Jubilant Foodworks has announced its Q2 results on November 11, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue but a sharp decline in profit. The company's topline surged by 42.82% compared to the same quarter last year, marking a notable growth trajectory.

However, the profit for the quarter took a hit, decreasing by 34.11% year-over-year. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, revenue saw a modest growth of 1.12%, while profit rebounded with a 14.78% increase.

The financial details further indicate that selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 2.48% sequentially and jumped by 29.87% year-over-year, contributing to the profit decline. In addition, operating income experienced a slight dip of 1.19% compared to the previous quarter, though it showed a robust increase of 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Jubilant Foodworks reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹1.05 for Q2, which reflects a decrease of 28.87% from the same period last year. Despite these challenges, the company has demonstrated resilience, delivering a 6.15% return over the past week, a 27.43% return in the last six months, and a 6.54% year-to-date return.

As of November 12, 2024, Jubilant Foodworks holds a market capitalization of ₹39,582.56 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹715.45 and a low of ₹421.05. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 8 have issued a Sell rating, 8 a Hold, 5 a Buy, and 6 a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism amidst the recent profit decline.

Jubilant Foodworks Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1954.72 1933.06 +1.12% 1368.63 +42.82% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 336.82 328.66 +2.48% 259.36 +29.87% Depreciation/ Amortization 201.43 183.54 +9.75% 141.88 +41.98% Total Operating Expense 1757.57 1733.54 +1.39% 1233.32 +42.51% Operating Income 197.15 199.52 -1.19% 135.31 +45.7% Net Income Before Taxes 86.99 79.63 +9.24% 120.53 -27.83% Net Income 64.05 55.8 +14.78% 97.2 -34.11% Diluted Normalized EPS 1.05 0.93 +11.9% 1.47 -28.87%