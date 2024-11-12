Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 34.11% YoY

Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Results Live : Jubilant Foodworks has announced its Q2 results on November 11, 2024, revealing a significant increase in revenue but a sharp decline in profit. The company's topline surged by 42.82% compared to the same quarter last year, marking a notable growth trajectory.
However, the profit for the quarter took a hit, decreasing by 34.11% year-over-year. On a quarter-over-quarter basis, revenue saw a modest growth of 1.12%, while profit rebounded with a 14.78% increase.
The financial details further indicate that selling, general, and administrative expenses rose by 2.48% sequentially and jumped by 29.87% year-over-year, contributing to the profit decline. In addition, operating income experienced a slight dip of 1.19% compared to the previous quarter, though it showed a robust increase of 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Jubilant Foodworks reported an earnings per share (EPS) of ₹1.05 for Q2, which reflects a decrease of 28.87% from the same period last year. Despite these challenges, the company has demonstrated resilience, delivering a 6.15% return over the past week, a 27.43% return in the last six months, and a 6.54% year-to-date return.
As of November 12, 2024, Jubilant Foodworks holds a market capitalization of ₹39,582.56 crore, with its stock trading between a 52-week high of ₹715.45 and a low of ₹421.05. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with out of 27 analysts covering the stock, 8 have issued a Sell rating, 8 a Hold, 5 a Buy, and 6 a Strong Buy. The consensus recommendation remains to Hold, reflecting cautious optimism amidst the recent profit decline.
Jubilant Foodworks Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1954.72
|1933.06
|+1.12%
|1368.63
|+42.82%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|336.82
|328.66
|+2.48%
|259.36
|+29.87%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|201.43
|183.54
|+9.75%
|141.88
|+41.98%
|Total Operating Expense
|1757.57
|1733.54
|+1.39%
|1233.32
|+42.51%
|Operating Income
|197.15
|199.52
|-1.19%
|135.31
|+45.7%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|86.99
|79.63
|+9.24%
|120.53
|-27.83%
|Net Income
|64.05
|55.8
|+14.78%
|97.2
|-34.11%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1.05
|0.93
|+11.9%
|1.47
|-28.87%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹64.05Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹1954.72Cr
