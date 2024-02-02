Jubilant Foodworks Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 18.24% YOY

Jubilant Foodworks declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 3.48% & the profit decreased by 18.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.69% and the profit decreased by 32.4%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.18% q-o-q & increased by 5.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.95% q-o-q & decreased by 16.41% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹1 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 18.03% Y-o-Y.

Jubilant Foodworks has delivered -0.2% return in the last 1 week, 6.45% return in the last 6 months, and -8.05% YTD return.

Currently, Jubilant Foodworks has a market cap of ₹34208.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹586.95 & ₹412.1 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Jubilant Foodworks Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1378.12 1368.63 +0.69% 1331.81 +3.48% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 259.82 259.36 +0.18% 246.51 +5.4% Depreciation/ Amortization 151.5 141.88 +6.79% 132.59 +14.27% Total Operating Expense 1249.51 1233.32 +1.31% 1177.96 +6.07% Operating Income 128.61 135.31 -4.95% 153.86 -16.41% Net Income Before Taxes 85.84 120.53 -28.78% 111.46 -22.99% Net Income 65.71 97.2 -32.4% 80.36 -18.24% Diluted Normalized EPS 1 1.47 -31.97% 1.22 -18.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹65.71Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹1378.12Cr

