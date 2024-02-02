Jubilant Foodworks Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 18.24% YOY

Jubilant Foodworks declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 3.48% & the profit decreased by 18.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.69% and the profit decreased by 32.4%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.18% q-o-q & increased by 5.4% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.95% q-o-q & decreased by 16.41% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹1 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 18.03% Y-o-Y.
Jubilant Foodworks has delivered -0.2% return in the last 1 week, 6.45% return in the last 6 months, and -8.05% YTD return.
Currently, Jubilant Foodworks has a market cap of ₹34208.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹586.95 & ₹412.1 respectively.
As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.
Jubilant Foodworks Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1378.12
|1368.63
|+0.69%
|1331.81
|+3.48%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|259.82
|259.36
|+0.18%
|246.51
|+5.4%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|151.5
|141.88
|+6.79%
|132.59
|+14.27%
|Total Operating Expense
|1249.51
|1233.32
|+1.31%
|1177.96
|+6.07%
|Operating Income
|128.61
|135.31
|-4.95%
|153.86
|-16.41%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|85.84
|120.53
|-28.78%
|111.46
|-22.99%
|Net Income
|65.71
|97.2
|-32.4%
|80.36
|-18.24%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|1
|1.47
|-31.97%
|1.22
|-18.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹65.71Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹1378.12Cr
