Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jubilant Foodworks Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 18.24% YOY

Jubilant Foodworks Q3 FY24 Results Live : profit falls by 18.24% YOY

Livemint

Jubilant Foodworks Q3 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 3.48% YoY & profit decreased by 18.24% YoY

Jubilant Foodworks Q3 FY24 Results Live

Jubilant Foodworks declared their Q3 FY24 results on 31 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 3.48% & the profit decreased by 18.24% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 0.69% and the profit decreased by 32.4%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.18% q-o-q & increased by 5.4% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.95% q-o-q & decreased by 16.41% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 1 for Q3 FY24 which decreased by 18.03% Y-o-Y.

Jubilant Foodworks has delivered -0.2% return in the last 1 week, 6.45% return in the last 6 months, and -8.05% YTD return.

Currently, Jubilant Foodworks has a market cap of 34208.84 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 586.95 & 412.1 respectively.

As of 02 Feb, 2024, out of 29 analysts covering the company, 4 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 8 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 5 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 02 Feb, 2024 was to Hold.

Jubilant Foodworks Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1378.121368.63+0.69%1331.81+3.48%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total259.82259.36+0.18%246.51+5.4%
Depreciation/ Amortization151.5141.88+6.79%132.59+14.27%
Total Operating Expense1249.511233.32+1.31%1177.96+6.07%
Operating Income128.61135.31-4.95%153.86-16.41%
Net Income Before Taxes85.84120.53-28.78%111.46-22.99%
Net Income65.7197.2-32.4%80.36-18.24%
Diluted Normalized EPS11.47-31.97%1.22-18.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹65.71Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹1378.12Cr

