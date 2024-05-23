Hello User
Jubilant Foodworks Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 626.74% YOY

Jubilant Foodworks Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 626.74% YOY

Livemint

Jubilant Foodworks Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 23.86% YoY & profit increased by 626.74% YoY

Jubilant Foodworks Q4 Results Live

Jubilant Foodworks Q4 Results Live : Jubilant Foodworks declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 23.86% & the profit increased by 626.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.13% and the profit increased by 215.81%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.42% q-o-q & increased by 29.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.02% q-o-q & increased by 20.35% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 3.15 for Q4 which increased by 627.97% Y-o-Y.

Jubilant Foodworks has delivered 2.48% return in the last 1 week, -9.57% return in last 6 months and -15.11% YTD return.

Currently the Jubilant Foodworks has a market cap of 31537.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of 586.95 & 421.05 respectively.

As of 23 May, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 23 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Jubilant Foodworks Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue1572.81378.12+14.13%1269.85+23.86%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total286.89259.82+10.42%221.92+29.28%
Depreciation/ Amortization168.85151.5+11.45%131.55+28.36%
Total Operating Expense1431.31249.51+14.55%1152.27+24.22%
Operating Income141.5128.61+10.02%117.57+20.35%
Net Income Before Taxes225.0385.84+162.15%53.41+321.3%
Net Income207.5265.71+215.81%28.55+626.74%
Diluted Normalized EPS3.151+215.03%0.43+627.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹207.52Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹1572.8Cr

