Jubilant Foodworks Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 626.74% YOY

Jubilant Foodworks Q4 Results Live : Jubilant Foodworks declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 23.86% & the profit increased by 626.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.13% and the profit increased by 215.81%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.42% q-o-q & increased by 29.28% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.02% q-o-q & increased by 20.35% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹3.15 for Q4 which increased by 627.97% Y-o-Y.

Jubilant Foodworks has delivered 2.48% return in the last 1 week, -9.57% return in last 6 months and -15.11% YTD return.

Currently the Jubilant Foodworks has a market cap of ₹31537.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹586.95 & ₹421.05 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 23 May, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 23 May, 2024 was to Hold.

Jubilant Foodworks Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1572.8 1378.12 +14.13% 1269.85 +23.86% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 286.89 259.82 +10.42% 221.92 +29.28% Depreciation/ Amortization 168.85 151.5 +11.45% 131.55 +28.36% Total Operating Expense 1431.3 1249.51 +14.55% 1152.27 +24.22% Operating Income 141.5 128.61 +10.02% 117.57 +20.35% Net Income Before Taxes 225.03 85.84 +162.15% 53.41 +321.3% Net Income 207.52 65.71 +215.81% 28.55 +626.74% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.15 1 +215.03% 0.43 +627.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹207.52Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹1572.8Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!