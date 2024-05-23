Jubilant Foodworks Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 626.74% YOY

Jubilant Foodworks Q4 Results Live : Jubilant Foodworks declared their Q4 results on 22 May, 2024. The topline increased by 23.86% & the profit increased by 626.74% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 14.13% and the profit increased by 215.81%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 10.42% q-o-q & increased by 29.28% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.02% q-o-q & increased by 20.35% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹3.15 for Q4 which increased by 627.97% Y-o-Y.
Jubilant Foodworks has delivered 2.48% return in the last 1 week, -9.57% return in last 6 months and -15.11% YTD return.
Currently the Jubilant Foodworks has a market cap of ₹31537.02 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹586.95 & ₹421.05 respectively.
As of 23 May, 2024 out of 28 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Sell rating, 8 analysts have given Hold rating, 7 analysts have given Buy rating &5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 23 May, 2024 was to Hold.
Jubilant Foodworks Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1572.8
|1378.12
|+14.13%
|1269.85
|+23.86%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|286.89
|259.82
|+10.42%
|221.92
|+29.28%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|168.85
|151.5
|+11.45%
|131.55
|+28.36%
|Total Operating Expense
|1431.3
|1249.51
|+14.55%
|1152.27
|+24.22%
|Operating Income
|141.5
|128.61
|+10.02%
|117.57
|+20.35%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|225.03
|85.84
|+162.15%
|53.41
|+321.3%
|Net Income
|207.52
|65.71
|+215.81%
|28.55
|+626.74%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.15
|1
|+215.03%
|0.43
|+627.97%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹207.52Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹1572.8Cr
