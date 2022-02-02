NEW DELHI: Food services company Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd. on Wednesday reported a 9.8% year-on-year jump in its December quarter profit to ₹137.3 crore, falling short of the Street's estimates.

Standalone revenue from operations grew 13% year-n-year to touch ₹1,193.5 crore during the quarter under review, the company that operates the Domino’s Pizza franchise in India said in an update to the stock exchanges.

The company’s board approved a stock split of 1:5 to increase the liquidity of equity shares and encourage participation of small investors by making it more affordable, it said in a filing.

Growth was driven by improved recovery in the dine-in channel, well supported by a continued strong momentum in delivery channel. When compared to the pre-covid period of Q3FY20, Domino’s system sales recovered 112.9%, the company said.

This, it said, can be attributed to recovery in delivery and takeaway channels by 128.0% and 148.2%, respectively.

The company reported a 13.9% jump in quarterly EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization at ₹31.74 crore. This was despite consumer goods companies reporting significant inflationary headwinds during the quarter. Gross margins contracted 60 bps sequentially.

“We have delivered a strong, all-round Q3FY22 performance, along with a record expansion of the Domino’s store network," said Shyam S. Bhartia, chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, co-chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited .

They added that the company was making disciplined strategic investments to drive growth and strengthen capabilities.

The company added 75 new Domino’s stores in the December quarter. This is the highest ever number of new store openings by any franchisee in any quarter in any market. The company forayed into 17 new cities during the quarter, it now reaches a total of 322 cities across India, it said.

Domino's recently opened its 1,500th store in India. JFL opened one new restaurant each for Dunkin’ and Hong’s Kitchen during the quarter.

The company acquired a 30.75% stake in Hashtag Loyalty Private Limited which operates an online food ordering platform--Thrive--during the quarter. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V., the company raised its equity stake in DP Eurasia N.V. to 40.29% through a combination of reverse book-building and direct market purchases, it said.

“We made some important strategic investments during the quarter. The recent launch of Popeyes and our surpassing of 1500th Domino’s stores milestone in India underscores our confidence as we stay focused on driving sustainable, profitable growth in the business," said Pratik Pota, CEO and wholetime director, Jubilant FoodWorks.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant Foodworks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.