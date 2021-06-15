NEW DELHI : Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd, which operates Domino’s Pizza and Dunkin’ Donuts chains in India, posted 223% jump in consolidated net profit at ₹105.3 crore for the March quarter, it informed the exchanges on Tuesday.

Consolidated revenue from operations grew 14.2% to ₹1,037.85 crore compared to ₹908.75 crore reported in the year-ago period. “This was driven by Domino’s like-for-like sales growth (adjusted for temporary restaurant closure) of 15.1% and same store sales growth of 11.8%. Domino’s witnessed continued momentum in delivery and takeaway channels, which grew by 28.7% and 76.9%, respectively, during the quarter," it added.

Like-for-like sales refers to year-on-year growth in sales of non-split restaurants opened before the previous financial year, while same store sales refers to year-over-year growth in sales for restaurants opened before the previous FY.

The March quarter saw several retail businesses return to growth and achieve pre-covid footfall. Domino’s system sales recovery stood at 114.8% in Q4 over the year-ago quarter. Dine-in reported recovery of 64.4%, while delivery recovered 128.7% over the same corresponding quarter.

“We returned to growth during the quarter, opened a large number of new stores, improved our operating margins and expanded our portfolio of brands," said Pratik Pota, chief executive and wholetime director, Jubilant Foodworks.

The promoters of HT Media Ltd, which publishes Mint, and Jubilant FoodWorks are closely related. There are, however, no promoter cross-holdings.

