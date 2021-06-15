Jubilant FoodWorks sees 2-fold jump in Q4 net profit

Consolidated revenue from operations grew 14.2% to ₹1,037.85 crore compared to ₹908.75 crore reported in the year-ago period. “This was driven by Domino’s like-for-like sales growth (adjusted for temporary restaurant closure) of 15.1% and same store sales growth of 11.8%. Domino’s witnessed continued momentum in delivery and takeaway channels, which grew by 28.7% and 76.9%, respectively, during the quarter," it added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}