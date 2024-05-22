Jubilant FoodWorks sets target to open over 5,500 Domino's Pizza stores globally in medium term
Jubilant FoodWorks operates Domino’s Pizza in India, Turkiye, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Georgia.
Mumbai: Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd (JFL) which operates master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza in India and select global markets on Wednesday said it could potentially open over 5,500 Domino’s Pizza stores in the six global markets it operates in the medium term up from the current 2,793 outlets in these markets.