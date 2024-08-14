Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jubilant Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.71% YoY

Jubilant Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.71% YoY

Livemint

Jubilant Industries Q1 Results Live: Revenue increased by 2.7% YoY & profit increased by 25.71% YoY

Jubilant Industries Q1 Results Live

Jubilant Industries Q1 Results Live : Jubilant Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.7% and the profit increased by 25.71% year-over-year (YoY). As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.25% and the profit increased by 17.31%.

The Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.71% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 18.74% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to improve its profitability.

Operating income was up by 21.8% QoQ and increased by 20.73% YoY, showcasing the company's ability to generate higher earnings from its core business operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at 17.06 for Q1, reflecting a 24.43% increase YoY. This indicates robust earnings growth and improved financial performance.

Jubilant Industries has delivered an 11% return in the last 1 week, a remarkable 116.3% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 162.32% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the strong performance of the company's stock over various periods.

Currently, Jubilant Industries has a market capitalization of 2378.95 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 1783.05 and a 52-week low of 535.75, indicating significant volatility and potential for growth.

Jubilant Industries Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue358.14300.32+19.25%348.74+2.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total34.7832.9+5.71%29.29+18.74%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.913.77+3.71%3.71+5.39%
Total Operating Expense319.59268.67+18.95%316.81+0.88%
Operating Income38.5531.65+21.8%31.93+20.73%
Net Income Before Taxes35.3626.87+31.6%27.15+30.24%
Net Income25.8222.01+17.31%20.54+25.71%
Diluted Normalized EPS17.067.44+129.38%13.71+24.43%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹25.82Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹358.14Cr

