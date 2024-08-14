Jubilant Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.71% YoY

Jubilant Industries Q1 Results Live : Jubilant Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.7% and the profit increased by 25.71% year-over-year (YoY). As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.25% and the profit increased by 17.31%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.71% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 18.74% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to improve its profitability.

Operating income was up by 21.8% QoQ and increased by 20.73% YoY, showcasing the company's ability to generate higher earnings from its core business operations.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹17.06 for Q1, reflecting a 24.43% increase YoY. This indicates robust earnings growth and improved financial performance.

Jubilant Industries has delivered an 11% return in the last 1 week, a remarkable 116.3% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 162.32% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the strong performance of the company's stock over various periods.

Currently, Jubilant Industries has a market capitalization of ₹2378.95 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1783.05 and a 52-week low of ₹535.75, indicating significant volatility and potential for growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jubilant Industries Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 358.14 300.32 +19.25% 348.74 +2.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 34.78 32.9 +5.71% 29.29 +18.74% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.91 3.77 +3.71% 3.71 +5.39% Total Operating Expense 319.59 268.67 +18.95% 316.81 +0.88% Operating Income 38.55 31.65 +21.8% 31.93 +20.73% Net Income Before Taxes 35.36 26.87 +31.6% 27.15 +30.24% Net Income 25.82 22.01 +17.31% 20.54 +25.71% Diluted Normalized EPS 17.06 7.44 +129.38% 13.71 +24.43%

