Jubilant Industries Q1 Results Live: Profit Rise by 25.71% YoY

Jubilant Industries Q1 Results Live : Jubilant Industries declared their Q1 results on 12 Aug, 2024. The topline increased by 2.7% and the profit increased by 25.71% year-over-year (YoY). As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 19.25% and the profit increased by 17.31%.
The Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses rose by 5.71% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) and increased by 18.74% YoY. Despite the rise in expenses, the company managed to improve its profitability.
Operating income was up by 21.8% QoQ and increased by 20.73% YoY, showcasing the company's ability to generate higher earnings from its core business operations.
Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹17.06 for Q1, reflecting a 24.43% increase YoY. This indicates robust earnings growth and improved financial performance.
Jubilant Industries has delivered an 11% return in the last 1 week, a remarkable 116.3% return in the last 6 months, and an impressive 162.32% year-to-date (YTD) return. These figures highlight the strong performance of the company's stock over various periods.
Currently, Jubilant Industries has a market capitalization of ₹2378.95 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹1783.05 and a 52-week low of ₹535.75, indicating significant volatility and potential for growth.
Jubilant Industries Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|358.14
|300.32
|+19.25%
|348.74
|+2.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|34.78
|32.9
|+5.71%
|29.29
|+18.74%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.91
|3.77
|+3.71%
|3.71
|+5.39%
|Total Operating Expense
|319.59
|268.67
|+18.95%
|316.81
|+0.88%
|Operating Income
|38.55
|31.65
|+21.8%
|31.93
|+20.73%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|35.36
|26.87
|+31.6%
|27.15
|+30.24%
|Net Income
|25.82
|22.01
|+17.31%
|20.54
|+25.71%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|17.06
|7.44
|+129.38%
|13.71
|+24.43%
