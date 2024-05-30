Jubilant Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.2% YOY

Jubilant Industries Q4 Results Live : Jubilant Industries announced its Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 12.54% year-over-year. However, the company reported a significant increase in profit by 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
In comparison to the previous quarter, Jubilant Industries saw a growth in revenue by 2.67% and a substantial increase in profit by 195.78%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company declined by 0.42% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 18.08% year-over-year.
Furthermore, the operating income showed a remarkable increase of 233.32% quarter-over-quarter and 91.22% year-over-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹7.44, marking a 16.8% year-over-year increase for Jubilant Industries.
Jubilant Industries also reported a -4.36% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 66.91% in the last 6 months and 83.74% year-to-date.
Currently, the market capitalization of Jubilant Industries is ₹1666.35 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1460 and ₹454.75 respectively.
Jubilant Industries Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|300.32
|292.51
|+2.67%
|343.37
|-12.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|32.9
|33.04
|-0.42%
|27.86
|+18.08%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|3.77
|3.8
|-0.79%
|3.41
|+10.65%
|Total Operating Expense
|268.67
|316.25
|-15.05%
|326.82
|-17.79%
|Operating Income
|31.65
|-23.74
|+233.32%
|16.55
|+91.22%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|26.87
|-28.03
|+195.86%
|12.49
|+115.18%
|Net Income
|22.01
|-22.98
|+195.78%
|18.78
|+17.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|7.44
|4.91
|+51.52%
|6.37
|+16.8%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹22.01Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹300.32Cr
