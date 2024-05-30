Jubilant Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.2% YOY

Jubilant Industries Q4 Results Live : Jubilant Industries announced its Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 12.54% year-over-year. However, the company reported a significant increase in profit by 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, Jubilant Industries saw a growth in revenue by 2.67% and a substantial increase in profit by 195.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company declined by 0.42% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 18.08% year-over-year.

Furthermore, the operating income showed a remarkable increase of 233.32% quarter-over-quarter and 91.22% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at ₹7.44, marking a 16.8% year-over-year increase for Jubilant Industries.

Jubilant Industries also reported a -4.36% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 66.91% in the last 6 months and 83.74% year-to-date.

Currently, the market capitalization of Jubilant Industries is ₹1666.35 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of ₹1460 and ₹454.75 respectively.

Jubilant Industries Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 300.32 292.51 +2.67% 343.37 -12.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 32.9 33.04 -0.42% 27.86 +18.08% Depreciation/ Amortization 3.77 3.8 -0.79% 3.41 +10.65% Total Operating Expense 268.67 316.25 -15.05% 326.82 -17.79% Operating Income 31.65 -23.74 +233.32% 16.55 +91.22% Net Income Before Taxes 26.87 -28.03 +195.86% 12.49 +115.18% Net Income 22.01 -22.98 +195.78% 18.78 +17.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 7.44 4.91 +51.52% 6.37 +16.8%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹22.01Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹300.32Cr

