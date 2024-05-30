Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Get Your Credit Score For Free

Check Now
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  Jubilant Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.2% YOY

Jubilant Industries Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 17.2% YOY

Livemint

Jubilant Industries Q4 Results Live : Revenue decreased by 12.54% YoY & profit increased by 17.2% YoY

Jubilant Industries Q4 Results Live

Jubilant Industries Q4 Results Live : Jubilant Industries announced its Q4 results on 27 May, 2024, revealing a decrease in revenue by 12.54% year-over-year. However, the company reported a significant increase in profit by 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In comparison to the previous quarter, Jubilant Industries saw a growth in revenue by 2.67% and a substantial increase in profit by 195.78%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses for the company declined by 0.42% quarter-over-quarter but increased by 18.08% year-over-year.

Furthermore, the operating income showed a remarkable increase of 233.32% quarter-over-quarter and 91.22% year-over-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q4 stood at 7.44, marking a 16.8% year-over-year increase for Jubilant Industries.

Jubilant Industries also reported a -4.36% return in the last week, while showing strong returns of 66.91% in the last 6 months and 83.74% year-to-date.

Currently, the market capitalization of Jubilant Industries is 1666.35 Cr, with a 52-week high/low of 1460 and 454.75 respectively.

Jubilant Industries Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue300.32292.51+2.67%343.37-12.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total32.933.04-0.42%27.86+18.08%
Depreciation/ Amortization3.773.8-0.79%3.41+10.65%
Total Operating Expense268.67316.25-15.05%326.82-17.79%
Operating Income31.65-23.74+233.32%16.55+91.22%
Net Income Before Taxes26.87-28.03+195.86%12.49+115.18%
Net Income22.01-22.98+195.78%18.78+17.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS7.444.91+51.52%6.37+16.8%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹22.01Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹300.32Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.