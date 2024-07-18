Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.37% YOY

Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 Results Live : Jubilant Ingrevia declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, revealing a 4.71% decrease in revenue and a 15.37% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.

The company experienced a 4.66% decline in revenue but a significant 66.63% increase in profit when compared to the previous quarter.

Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 7.81% increase quarter-on-quarter but a 13.22% decrease year-on-year.

Operating income showed a positive trend with a 27.25% increase quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by 16.24% year-on-year.

The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.08, marking a 15.15% decrease year-on-year.

Jubilant Ingrevia's recent returns include -0.52% in the last 1 week, 21.82% in the last 6 months, and 15.41% year-to-date.

The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹9273.4 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹617 & ₹399 respectively.

Analysts covering Jubilant Ingrevia have varied ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Hold rating, 1 analyst recommending Buy, and 1 analyst advocating for Strong Buy.

As of 18 Jul, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Jubilant Ingrevia was to Buy.

Jubilant Ingrevia Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 1024.34 1074.44 -4.66% 1075.02 -4.71% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 219.41 203.52 +7.81% 252.83 -13.22% Depreciation/ Amortization 38.88 35.72 +8.85% 32.3 +20.37% Total Operating Expense 953.69 1018.92 -6.4% 990.67 -3.73% Operating Income 70.65 55.52 +27.25% 84.35 -16.24% Net Income Before Taxes 66.03 51.35 +28.59% 81.31 -18.79% Net Income 48.74 29.25 +66.63% 57.59 -15.37% Diluted Normalized EPS 3.08 1.85 +66.49% 3.63 -15.15%