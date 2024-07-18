Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 Results Live : profit falls by 15.37% YOY

Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 Results Live : Jubilant Ingrevia declared their Q1 results on 16 Jul, 2024, revealing a 4.71% decrease in revenue and a 15.37% decrease in profit compared to the same period last year.
The company experienced a 4.66% decline in revenue but a significant 66.63% increase in profit when compared to the previous quarter.
Selling, general & administrative expenses saw a 7.81% increase quarter-on-quarter but a 13.22% decrease year-on-year.
Operating income showed a positive trend with a 27.25% increase quarter-on-quarter, although it decreased by 16.24% year-on-year.
The earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹3.08, marking a 15.15% decrease year-on-year.
Jubilant Ingrevia's recent returns include -0.52% in the last 1 week, 21.82% in the last 6 months, and 15.41% year-to-date.
The company currently boasts a market capitalization of ₹9273.4 Cr with a 52-week high/low of ₹617 & ₹399 respectively.
Analysts covering Jubilant Ingrevia have varied ratings, with 1 analyst suggesting a Hold rating, 1 analyst recommending Buy, and 1 analyst advocating for Strong Buy.
As of 18 Jul, 2024, the consensus recommendation for Jubilant Ingrevia was to Buy.
Jubilant Ingrevia Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|1024.34
|1074.44
|-4.66%
|1075.02
|-4.71%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|219.41
|203.52
|+7.81%
|252.83
|-13.22%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|38.88
|35.72
|+8.85%
|32.3
|+20.37%
|Total Operating Expense
|953.69
|1018.92
|-6.4%
|990.67
|-3.73%
|Operating Income
|70.65
|55.52
|+27.25%
|84.35
|-16.24%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|66.03
|51.35
|+28.59%
|81.31
|-18.79%
|Net Income
|48.74
|29.25
|+66.63%
|57.59
|-15.37%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|3.08
|1.85
|+66.49%
|3.63
|-15.15%